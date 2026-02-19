Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group. Under this collaboration, KFH – Bahrain will serve as the primary banking partner for Beyon Money’s operations, reflecting its commitment to fostering innovation in financial services and accelerating digital transformation in Bahrain’s financial sector.

This partnership will enable Beyon Money to utilise KFH – Bahrain’s advanced banking solutions, including its integrated Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure. This will enhance operational efficiency, expand digital payment solutions, support instant transfer services such as Fawri+, and enable instant virtual account creation along with real-time reconciliation capabilities. The initiative will ultimately optimize Beyon Money’s services for both individual and corporate clients, offering seamless financial solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Mohamed Assem Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer- Corporate Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated, “Our partnership with Beyon Money reflects our dedication to supporting Bahrain’s evolving financial ecosystem. Through our sophisticated banking infrastructure and digital solutions, we aim to empower our partners to deliver more efficient and seamless financial services, thereby enhancing the customer experience.”

He added, “Strategic partnerships with fintech companies are vital to advancing digital payments and delivering modern banking solutions that meet the dynamic requirements of individuals and institutions. This contributes to economic growth while enhancing financial sector competitiveness.”

Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Chief Executive Officer Beyon Digital Growth, commented, “Partnering with KFH Bahrain further strengthens our commitment to innovation and customer-centric financial services. Through the partnership deliverables we are elevating the everyday payment experience for individuals and businesses, while supporting a more dynamic and efficient financial ecosystem in Bahrain. This partnership marks another milestone in Beyon Money’s ambition to be Bahrain’s leading digital financial services platform and underscores the company’s dedication to offering secure, fast, and accessible payment solutions.”

This partnership reflects KFH – Bahrain’s commitment to consolidating its position as a trusted partner for FinTech’s by offering innovative banking solutions aligned with the best global practices.

About Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain:

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain is one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering a comprehensive suite of Sharia-compliant banking solutions and services for individuals and businesses. The bank maintains a strong focus on digital innovation while delivering advanced banking experiences that meet customer needs and reinforce its leadership in the financial sector.

About Beyon Money:

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a comprehensive digital financial platform based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It offers innovative solutions in digital payments and financial services, providing customers with a wide range of financial products. These include flexible investment options, globally accepted prepaid cards, and international money transfer services, delivered at competitive rates with the highest security standards.