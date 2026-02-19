Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia’s architectural and construction landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by Vision 2030 and a wave of ambitious residential, commercial, and tourism developments that are redefining the Kingdom’s urban identity. As expectations around design excellence, functionality, and sustainability continue to rise, the market is increasingly seeking innovative architectural solutions that align with this new era of growth.

In parallel, the Kingdom’s luxury residential real estate market is experiencing robust growth, estimated at around USD 15 billion in 2025, with analysts forecasting continued expansion as domestic and foreign investment accelerates. Rising affluence, urbanisation, and increasing demand for premium living environments in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other major cities are driving the need for high-specification, design-forward solutions.

Responding to this shift, and after much anticipation, Euro Systems, a leading provider of innovative architectural solutions across the GCC, has officially opened its first showroom in Saudi Arabia, right in the heart of Al Olaya, downtown Riyadh, one of the city’s most affluent and dynamic districts.

“Saudi Arabia’s design-driven growth makes this launch an exciting milestone for us,” said Asrar Fayaz Khazi, Country Manager, Euro Systems KSA. “Strategically located in Riyadh’s prestigious Olaya district, opposite the iconic Kingdom Tower, our showroom positions Euro Systems at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s evolving design landscape, placing us in close proximity to the region’s leading architects and developers. This location allows us to directly address growing demand for high-specification architectural systems while offering professionals the opportunity to experience our solutions in a refined, project-driven environment.”

Spanning 3,552 sq. ft., the showroom is thoughtfully curated to provide a hands-on environment where visitors can discover and assess the comprehensive range of architectural solutions by Euro Systems. The display includes interior and exterior shading systems, façade and glazing solutions, minimal doors and windows, acoustic systems, and smart automation systems. A key feature of the space is the Gracili® Minimal System, known for its sleek sliding doors and windows designed to enhance natural light and create seamless, uninterrupted views.

Mr. Khazi further added, “Designed as a premium, high-end experience centre, the space invites architects, designers, and end users to explore and evaluate advanced systems and products up close in real-world settings, bridging design intent with performance while reflecting the Kingdom’s growing demand for quality, innovation, and design excellence.”

More than just a display, the showroom serves as a hub for technical consultations, bespoke project support, specification guidance, and client workshops, giving visitors the opportunity to explore materials, finishes, system configurations, and automation technologies, turning design ideas into real-world solutions.

The arrival of Euro Systems in Riyadh marks a new chapter for the Kingdom’s design and development community, a local gateway to world-class architectural systems, technical expertise, and collaborative project support.

About Euro Systems®:

Euro Systems® has grown to become one of the leading companies in the industry. With a present-day facility in the United Kingdom, we also have our presence in the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and KSA having our production facilities and showrooms. Our global organisation is at the forefront of design and innovation. It has secured and completed some of the industry’s most prestigious projects. Our motto “Design with Passion” is deeply engrained within our mission to provide distinctive, high-end solutions to the architectural & design community.

Our innovative and passionate engineers constantly strive to create new systems, including architectural glazing systems, Solange specialty shading and skylight shading systems. Our products are in line with current market trends. At the same time, our experienced sales and installation teams complete jobs to the highest standards achievable. What distinguishes Euro Systems® is that we manufacture, supply, and install bespoke systems globally. Our product range and services make it easier for clients to deal with a single source for all their requirements.

