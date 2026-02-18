Omniyat, a leading Dubai developer, has announced a major construction milestone for its premium commercial development, Enara by Omniyat. Following the completion of the enabling works, Dutco has been awarded as the main contractor for the project.

Located in Marasi Bay, within the Burj Khalifa District, Enara is Omniyat’s flagship ultra-luxury commercial tower and a cornerstone of the developer’s bold strategy to redefine premium workspaces in Dubai.

Since its launch, the project received an exceptional market response and is now fully sold out, reflecting strong demand for Prime Grade A office space in one of the city’s most sought-after business destinations, said the developer in a statement.

Enabling works on the project are now complete, with 100 per cent of piling successfully done.

With the main works contract awarded and mobilisation now underway, Enara continues to progress steadily as construction enters the superstructure phase of the development, it stated.

Over the course of 2026, all provisional sum subcontractor packages are scheduled to be awarded. The structure will rise to Level 10, while MEP and finishes are expected to progress up to Level 5.

Façade works are set to commence later in the year, marking the next significant milestone in bringing the landmark tower to life, it added.

Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of Omniyat, said: "Enara represents a defining moment in our commercial real estate strategy and in the evolution of Marasi Bay as a global business destination. The completion of enabling works and the appointment of Dutco as main contractor mark important milestones in our journey to deliver a world-class commercial tower that reflects Omniyat’s commitment to quality, design excellence and long-term value."

"With Enara now fully sold out, this next phase of construction reinforces the strong confidence the market has placed in this exceptional development," he stated.

Designed to redefine the corporate environment, Enara by Omniyat combines five-star hospitality-inspired amenities with sustainable, future-ready design.

The tower will offer exclusive single-tenant floorplates, private lift access, landscaped terraces and advanced digital infrastructure, and has already achieved Platinum pre-certification for LEED, Platinum certification for WiredScore and SmartScore, the first triple-Platinum office building in the UAE.

The building is also targeting WELL Building Platinum certification, further demonstrating Omniyat’s commitment to well-being in seeking the pinnacle of health accreditation for their buildings, it stated.

As part of Omniyat’s wider vision for Marasi Bay, Enara reinforces the district’s transformation into Dubai’s most prestigious ultra-luxury waterfront destination, joining a portfolio of iconic developments including The Lana, VELA and VELA Viento, said Stephenson.

With construction progressing on schedule and strong momentum on site, Enara by Omniyat is on track to become one of Dubai’s most distinguished commercial addresses, setting a new benchmark for Prime Grade A ultra-luxury workspaces in the region, it added.

