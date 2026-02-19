Zoom AI Companion, Zoom’s agentic AI solution, is taking a leap forward in its evolution from an assistant to a workplace collaborator. Today, Zoom is unveiling powerful agentic AI capabilities, including My notes* and Personal workflows (currently in beta, generally available later this month), that shift the focus from reactive support to proactive intelligence. AI Companion is designed not just to assist with tasks but also to anticipate needs, automate complex workflows, and transform how teams work, collaborate, and achieve their goals. These new capabilities are included with paid Zoom Workplace accounts or with a standalone plan. Free users will be able to try these features, but with monthly usage limits.

For individuals who take meetings across different platforms and in-person, and are looking for a solution that captures their notes in one place, My notes brings a new level of personalization to AI note-taking. Users can capture notes and, if available, ask AI Companion to enrich those notes with the meeting transcript, whether in person, in a Zoom Meeting, or on other platforms like Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. It builds a tailored recap focused on what matters most to the user to help complete follow-up deliverables and keep work moving forward. Personal workflows help users stay informed and transform everyday actions, like sending updates or scheduling follow-ups, into seamless automation. Together, these new capabilities and more empower teams to spend less time managing tasks and more time creating impact.

“AI is no longer just a tool — it’s a trusted collaborator that helps users analyze, act, and deliver with greater intent,” said Lijuan Qin, head of product, AI at Zoom. “With AI Companion, people can move beyond managing work to truly accelerate their impact and shift from reactive productivity to proactive intelligence, where technology doesn’t just support work, it elevates it.”

Use My notes to capture and enhance meeting notes in Zoom Workplace.

Less manual notes, more real conversations

My notes acts as a personal note-taker across Zoom Meetings, in-person meetings, and third-party meetings like Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, capturing and enhancing what’s shared in real time. The result is a helpful record of every discussion, so important insights stay intact, and follow-ups are easy.

Users can stay fully engaged while AI Companion captures key details. The user can jot down their quick, personal thoughts, and AI Companion can enhance the meeting recap, delivering personalized, meaningful takeaways without interrupting the flow of conversation.

Designed for in-person discussions, Voice recorder on the mobile client extends AI Companion’s summarization power beyond virtual meetings, helping to ensure important insights are captured and accessible where collaboration happens.

Easily find meeting notes in one place in Zoom Hub, whether the meeting was held on Zoom Meetings, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, without switching between platforms.

For users who prefer to manage their work on the web, all of these capabilities will be available for in-person meetings via a web browser with Transcribe. (Expected later this month.)

Personal workflows automate mundane tasks to streamline productivity.

Automate busywork for accelerated impact

Repetitive tasks can slow momentum and distract from high-impact work. Personal workflows help users stay informed and transform everyday actions into seamless automation, so teams can stay focused on priorities that drive real results.

Use natural language to describe a desired workflow, such as sending a follow-up message after a meeting or sharing updates with a team, and AI Companion automatically builds and runs the process. For example, a sales team might say, “After every client call, automatically draft a follow-up email with key discussion points and send it within 30 minutes.” Personal workflows help simplify setup, customization, and execution so automations keep work moving efficiently and consistently across teams.

Built with role-based templates and natural language generation, Personal workflows removes the complexity of traditional setup processes. Automations can be created and refined easily. For instance, a user can set up a workflow that automatically sends task reminders, helping their team stay up to date on project status without slowing down.

Personalization and improved context

AI Companion’s latest capabilities bring greater context and customization to every workflow.

Customized starters can be found by accessing AI Companion in a web browser, enabling users to adjust the logic and responses of pre-built conversation starters, such as Post-Meeting Follow-Up or Daily Reflection, so AI outputs feel more personal and relevant to each user.

can be found by accessing AI Companion in a web browser, enabling users to adjust the logic and responses of pre-built conversation starters, such as Post-Meeting Follow-Up or Daily Reflection, so AI outputs feel more personal and relevant to each user. Team Chat data now powers AI Companion 3.0, expanding access to organizational knowledge by connecting real-time conversations, so teams can uncover context, surface answers faster, and make more informed decisions.

data now powers AI Companion 3.0, expanding access to organizational knowledge by connecting real-time conversations, so teams can uncover context, surface answers faster, and make more informed decisions. Image upload allows images, PDFs, and text documents to be uploaded and analyzed, so that AI Companion can understand content from charts, whiteboards, and documents and deliver instant insights.

The era of reactive productivity is over. Zoom AI Companion’s new agentic capabilities help users capture insights, automate busywork, and stay focused, enabling them to move beyond managing work to truly accelerate business impact.

*Note: While this feature is generally available, it may not be accessible to all users right away, as it is being rolled out gradually.

About Zoom

