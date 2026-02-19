Dubai, UAE – Tissoli, the luxury real estate collective renowned for crafting world-class living environments, has announced three major milestones for its AED 1.2 billion flagship development, Palazzo Tissoli. Following the rapid 100% sell-out of Phase 1, Tissoli has officially opened sales for Phase 2 and appointed GRID Properties as its Strategic Development Manager, reinforcing its commitment to delivering an architectural landmark of international calibre.

Palazzo Tissoli, the first residential development in Ras Al Khaimah to be designed by the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina, has quickly established itself as one of the most coveted addresses in the Northern Emirates. The rapid sell-out of Phase 1 underscores the massive demand for branded, high-design residences on Al Marjan Island’s prime waterfront.

Ensuring the project’s execution lives up to its ambitious vision, GRID has been appointed to oversee the delivery of Palazzo Tissoli with a focused and shared dedication to detail and quality as envisaged by Tissoli. Founded in 2019, GRID has rapidly grown into a powerhouse in the sector, with a portfolio exceeding $2.2 billion across 6.8 million square feet in the UAE and UK. Known for their philosophy of blending functionality with purpose, GRID’s appointment guarantees that the intricate Pininfarina design is translated seamlessly into reality, with a targeted completion by Q2 2028.

Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, commented,“As we enter the execution phase and launch Phase 2, we’ve partnered with GRID, whose proven track record aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. The response from investors confirms that residents are seeking curated, meaningful living experiences. This collaboration is strategically planned to ensure Pininfarina’s 'Italian DNA' and Tissoli’s promise to create an elevated residential masterpiece is perfectly delivered from concept to completion. With GRID’s expertise in ideation, efficient and timely delivery, we are confident that this partnership will support us strategically in bringing this masterpiece to life."

To accommodate the high demand from global buyers seeking an Italian-crafted lifestyle, Phase 2 offers a limited collection of fully furnished studios, and one- bedroom apartments featuring sweeping sea views and signature Pininfarina interiors.

GRID views this partnership as a testament to their growing influence in the luxury sector.

Shreen R Gupta, Founder & CEO stated: "At GRID, we view ourselves as builders of legacies. Our philosophy is rooted in creating spaces where functionality and purpose merge to enhance the lives of residents. We are honored to be appointed as the Development Manager for Palazzo Tissoli. To work alongside Tissoli and a design legend like Pininfarina is a privilege, and we are committed to applying our expertise to ensure this project becomes a reality and is delivered in line with the vision set out by Tissoli and that sets a new benchmark for quality in Ras Al Khaimah."

The project draws inspiration from the natural mosaic of Ras Al Khaimah’s dunes and sea, requiring a high level of technical expertise to execute Pininfarina’s signature aesthetic. Palazzo Tissoli features resort-style amenities including the Serenity Spa, Vitality Studio, a 24-hour Café, the sunset-facing Skyline Lounge, and the signature Casa del Sigaro. With Phase 1 sold out and Phase 2 now launched, the project is firmly on track to redefine the skyline of the emirate.

About Tissoli:

Tissoli is a real estate and investment collective dedicated to creating world-class Developments that merge design excellence with modern living. Guided by values of authenticity, craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability, the brand collaborates with leading architects, designers, and operators to deliver timeless residences in prime destinations. Every masterpiece created by Tissoli reflects the life imagined by the brand, shaping communities that inspire and set new standards for contemporary luxury living.

About Pininfarina:

Renowned for its unparalleled design heritage, Pininfarina, founded in 1930, has shaped emotions for over 95 years across automotive, architecture, product design and cultural landmarks, blending beauty with performance, art with industry, tradition with innovation, elegance with sportiness. Pininfarina is the Italian global leader in branded real estate, pioneering a new way of living where design becomes identity. Its brand value lies in the ability to merge aesthetic excellence with technological innovation, generating experiences that leave a lasting impact on how people live, move, and connect with the world around them.

About GRID:

Founded in 2019, GRID is a forward-thinking Development Management firm driven by a vision to redefine real estate through sustainable growth and meaningful impact. With a portfolio exceeding $2.2 billion across 6.8 million square feet in the UAE and UK, GRID has delivered 1.9 million square feet of diverse assets, ranging from branded residences to logistics. Guided by integrity and empathy, GRID focuses on designing spaces that seamlessly blend functionality with purpose, ensuring every project enhances usability and satisfaction.

