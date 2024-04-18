Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of Ducab Metals Business, highlights the company’s dedication to eco-conscious practices with the scheduled Q4 launch of Green Aluminium Rod to advance sustainability in the industry.

Dusseldorf, Germany / Dubai United Arab Emirates: DMB (Ducab Metals Business), committed to leading the “hard to abate” aluminium industry into the green economy, today announced the launch of its Green Aluminium Rod offering to its metals portfolio which will be in compliances to EU’s CBAM regulation.

DMB uses recycled aluminium to manufacture Green Aluminium Rods, which reduces energy usage and carbon emissions significantly compared to primary aluminium production. This sustainable approach results in only 0.5 tons of CO2-equivalents per ton for DMB's product. Recycling aluminium, the foundation of DMB's offerings, reduces energy consumption by 95% and greenhouse gas emissions by 97% compared to extracting new aluminium. Each tonne of recycled aluminium saves 9 tonnes of CO2 emissions and 4 tonnes of bauxite, equivalent to the emissions from driving over 3,000 miles. Aluminium is infinitely recyclable, which means each recycling loop further conserves resources and energy, reflecting DMB's dedication to environmental sustainability and the circular economy.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, Chief Executive Officer, Ducab Metals Business, remarked,

“We embrace our role as frontrunners of a green transition through our Green Aluminium Rod production. DMB has developed a comprehensive roadmap that navigates the traditionally hard-to-abate aluminium sector, outlining initiatives that foster a sustainable, low-carbon economy. Central to this vision is aluminium's role in a carbon-neutral world. As we anticipate the launch of full-scale Green Aluminium Rod production in Q4 of this year, we focus on reducing emissions, promoting 'low carbon' aluminium, enhancing carbon footprint transparency, and championing circularity. We are also committed to implementing sustainability and fair trade. Through our holistic approach and commitment, we confidently elevate aluminium as an environmentally friendly material for the 21st century and beyond “.

“In Düsseldorf, during the partnership agreement proceedings, Mr. Piotr Mirek, Member of the Management Board at TELE-FONIKA Kable and Board Director of the Supply Chain and Investment Office at JDR Cable Systems, emphasized the synergy between the energy sector and sustainable materials. He stated, 'The intersection of aluminium's crucial role in the energy transition with our mission for TFKable Group's development of new technologies and innovative cable production solutions, alongside the acquisition of highly skilled employees, ultimately enabling participation in renewable energy projects, underscores the strategic foundation of our partnership with DMB. This collaboration is deeply rooted in our commitment to innovation, trust, and sustainable development. Together, we aim to expand our market presence and ensure that our contributions to the energy sector embody responsible and sustainable growth, bridging the energy divide with forward-looking and environmentally conscious solutions.”

Promoting Circularity

DMB’s commitment to a zero-waste philosophy and sustainable sourcing practices is supported by thorough due diligence and a robust Code of Conduct for suppliers. As sustainability becomes an increasingly crucial global objective, DMB is resolute in enhancing green production practices that contribute to the aluminium industry's broader environmental and sustainable goals.

By prioritizing the use of recycled materials and adopting low-carbon production methods, DMB is setting new benchmarks for environmental responsibility within the sector. This commitment is further strengthened by the support and partnership of forward-thinking companies like TELE-FONIKA Kable, highlighting a collaborative effort toward more sustainable business practices. Looking ahead, DMB remains dedicated to leading by example and demonstrating that innovation and sustainability can coexist to create a greener and more responsible industry that contributes to a more sustainable world for future generations.

About Ducab Metals Business

Ducab Metals Business (DMB) is a reliable and responsible supplier of high-quality copper and aluminium solutions. It is committed to delivering pioneering sustainable metal solutions globally. Established in 2020 as part of the Ducab Group, DMB builds upon a legacy of trust and over four decades of heritage, offering tailored copper and aluminium solutions.

With two state-of-the-art facilities and a total installed capacity of over 235,000 tonnes per annum, DMB is a leader in industry innovation. The company is dedicated to increasing process efficiency, sustainable sourcing, recycling, and reducing its carbon footprint. DMB's approach integrates sound financial strategies and a robust supply chain designed to address the evolving needs of various industries effectively.

About TFKable Group

TELE-FONIKA Kable is a leading global producer of wires and cables, with major production facilities in Europe and sales offices globally. With its HQ in Poland, TFKable Group consists of several trading companies, with a significant number of production plants around Europe and a Cable Waste Recycling Department in Poland. TFKable Group offers 25,000 types of wires and cables, which are sold in 80 countries. With a consistent growth strategy based on client portfolio diversification, TFKable Group has cemented its position as a world leader in the cable business, with significant further development potential.