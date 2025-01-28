Sun Pharma, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Mentra are among the innovators joining Dubai Science Park at the event on 27-30 January

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem, will contribute to knowledge-building efforts enabling life science innovation at the landmark 50th edition of Arab Health, which opens today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC, Dubai Science Park is showcasing its thriving community’s contribution to long-term sustainable development roadmaps at Arab Health, including Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031.

“Collaborative innovation fuels healthcare advancements and discoveries that transform can lives and enhance wellbeing,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City at TECOM Group. “Dubai Science Park will leverage the landmark 50th anniversary of Arab Health to recognise the UAE’s impressive strides in this critical area and facilitate knowledge sharing to nurture scientific excellence. We invite visitors at Arab Health to explore our community of innovators and join us in building a healthier future in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031.”

Among the district’s planned highlights for the region’s leading healthcare event, to be held on 27-30 January, are sessions to build knowledge in crucial areas of the life sciences. A special introductory event of The DSP Leadership Network, an exclusive merit-based and invite-only platform launched by Dubai Science Park to shape the industry’s future through meaningful collaboration opportunities, will take place on 29 January. Featuring distinguished thought-leadership panels dedicated to some of Arab Health’s prominent healthcare themes, the sessions will provide rich insights on topics including the global shift towards preventative and personalised medicine.

Visitors can find Dubai Science Park and its customers, including Sun Pharma, Inito Research, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, for dedicated knowledge-building sessions on all four days of the event. The district’s showcase also features innovative start-ups from in5 Science, the dedicated vertical of TECOM Group’s in5 incubator launched in 2023 to foster the next generation of futurists driving scientific advancements.

Among the in5 Science enterprises attending Arab Health with Dubai Science Park are mental health and wellbeing solutions specialist Mentra and remote patient monitoring provider, eMed Support Systems, as well as smart hospital services provider Avisa and Pioneera Biosciences, dedicated to revolutionising access to advanced therapeutic medicinal products.

Dubai Science Park strengthens Dubai’s position as a hub for scientific knowledge with a comprehensive ecosystem for the life, energy, and environmental sciences, encompassing Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and storage and logistics facilities. The district is home to more than 500 industry leaders, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bayer, and BeiGene, and 6,500 professionals.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About Dubai Science Park

Dubai Science Park is the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts. Since its establishment in 2005, Dubai Science Park has fostered innovation and growth in the life, energy, and environment sciences with a purpose-built ecosystem featuring LEED-certified labs, Grade-A offices, and storage and logistics spaces as well as industry-specific networking events. With more than 500 customers and 6,500 professionals, Dubai Science Park enables scientific research and development to enrich the region’s knowledge economy.