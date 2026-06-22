Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest real estate investment trust, today announced its inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Emerging Index, following the latest FTSE Russell index review.

The inclusion reflects the REIT’s continued growing profile within global real estate markets and broadens its exposure to investors seeking access to Dubai’s residential leasing market. It is also expected to enhance liquidity and broaden participation from institutional investors and index-tracking funds.

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Emerging Index forms part of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series and tracks eligible listed real estate companies and REITs across emerging markets.

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@dubairesidential.ae

Media Enquiries

dubairesidential@brunswickgroup.com

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is the GCC’s largest real estate investment trust and a Shariah-compliant fund managed by DHAM REIT Management, representing an expansive and diversified residential leasing portfolio across Dubai.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city’s residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 21 integrated communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.

To learn more about Dubai Residential REIT, visit: https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview

To learn more about EPRA, visit: www.epra.com