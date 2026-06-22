HSBC announced the launch of its Tokenised Deposit Service (TDS) in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant expansion of its digital money capabilities to enable seamless, real-time funds movement across jurisdictions in a regulatory-compliant, always-on environment. TDS combines the familiarity and trust of traditional bank deposits with the speed, transparency, and automation of blockchain-based rails.

Through TDS, eligible clients can transfer funds 24/7 — domestically and cross-border — from treasury centers to subsidiaries, instantly and on-chain, improving liquidity management and global commerce.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “This launch marks another significant step in the future of money movement, and the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead this shift. The introduction of tokensied deposits to the UAE is a reflection of the maturity of the local regulatory environment when it comes to digital finance and the genuine demand from corporates operating in and through this market for more capable treasury tools.”

With this launch, the UAE dirham joins a network that already supports euros, pound sterling, US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and Singapore dollars — extending TDS’s reach into the Gulf and connecting it to the broader trade and investment flows that run through this market.

Kyle Boag, Regional Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC MENAT, said: “The demand for instant, secure, always-on liquidity solutions is only increasing as businesses seek to compete in a globalized and highly digitalised world. Tokenised deposits are a natural extension of our global digital asset strategy into one of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs.”

Benefits of TDS can include:

Accelerated settlement within the tokenized deposit network

24/7 availability for domestic and cross-border transfers

More efficient working capital management and liquidity movement across accounts and entities

Compatibility with existing banking and treasury infrastructure

Improved visibility into cash positions to support real-time liquidity decisions

Reduced manual processing, enabling straight-through processing to streamline operations

Expanded Gulf currency reach with the addition of the UAE dirham

As part of its broader digital asset strategy, HSBC continues to invest in building an open, interoperable money layer, connecting core financial infrastructure with emerging digital networks. This supports a range of use cases, including bridging blockchain-enabled workflows with payment and banking rails, enabling real-time treasury management, facilitating settlement of tokenized assets, and integrating with regulated digital money solutions.

Availability and onboarding

Tokenized Deposit Service is available to eligible HSBC corporate and institutional clients in the United Arab Emirates, subject to applicable approvals, documentation and onboarding requirements.

To learn more, visit: https://www.business.hsbc.com/en-gb/products/tokenised-deposit-service

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025. www.hsbc.ae

For more information please contact:

Ahmad Othman

+971503069313

ahmad.othman@hsbc.com