RIYADH: ACCIONA, through its Facility Service business, has been awarded a three-year contract to provide technical train cleaning and housekeeping services at key facilities of the Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHR), one of the most advanced transportation systems in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the contract, ACCIONA will operate across several critical railway sites, including the Makkah Depot, Madinah Depot, Makkah Facility, Madinah Facility, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), ensuring high standards of cleanliness and enhanced passenger experience throughout the network.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway represents a major step forward in the Saudi Arabian transport network, offering safe, convenient travel at speeds of up to 300 km/h along a 450-kilometer route linking the two Holy Mosques through Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

The contract award further strengthens ACCIONA’s position as a trusted partner in critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and reflects the company’s experience in delivering high-quality services that support operational excellence across large-scale transportation networks.

REGIONAL PRESENCE

ACCIONA has been active in Saudi Arabia since 2014. Beyond its growing presence in facilities, ACCIONA's wider presence in the Kingdom spans water — with major desalination projects including Shuqaiq, Al Khobar, and the landmark Jubail 3B plant — and culture, with ACCIONA Cultura delivering high-profile fit-out and exhibition projects across the region, including The Edition Hotel by Marriott at The Red Sea development.

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €20.24 billion in 2025 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/