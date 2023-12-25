Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed four contracts in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and the National Center for Privatization, in bid to elevate Saudi ports' appeal for trade, aligning them with global standards of efficiency and competence.

The deal, worth over SAR1 billion ($266 million), involving key entities Zamil Marine Services Company and Naghi Marine Company, is aimed at providing diverse maritime services across eight Mawani ports, reported SPA.

It was inked at Dammam under the patronage of Governor of the Eastern Region, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

As per the marine services contracts, Zamil Marine will be responsible for providing marine services at the Jeddah Islamic Port, the Jazan Port, the Ras Al Khair Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, and Jubail Commercial Port, while Naghi Marine will take care of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Yanbu Commercial Port, and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu.

Highlighting the government's commitment, the Governor of the Eastern Region emphasized the support from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, towards projects advancing Saudi ports' global prominence, stated the report.

This endeavour aligns with the national transport and logistics strategy, aiming to establish a robust port network, efficient logistics services, and bolster the logistics industry in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The Minister of Transport and Logistic Services underscored that these contracts expand private sector partnerships, fortify the competitive edge of Saudi ports, enhance operational efficiency, and rejuvenate maritime assets through investments in 44 new units. These initiatives are geared towards supporting economic growth and reinforcing the supply chain.

Moreover, these contracts signify a drive to empower the private sector in transportation and logistics, exemplified by the substantial SAR17 billion participation in privatization projects in the first half of 2023, stated Al-Jasser.

The Minister emphasized the ongoing commitment to increase investment opportunities across the transportation and logistics system, fostering local participation and achieving the goals set by Saudi Vision 2030.

Mawani pointed out that these contracts aim to elevate the Kingdom's regional and global competitiveness by leveraging port potential in value-added investment projects.

Emphasizing the significance of maritime services contracts, he outlined their role in strengthening the maritime transport sector, diversifying the Kingdom's economy, and improving international performance indicators.

CEO of the National Center for Privatization, Mohanad Basudan, emphasized the comprehensive collaboration and interaction between the privatization system and transportation and logistics services.

He highlighted the keen interest and competitive engagement from both local and international investors in the proposed privatization and partnership projects, aiming to enhance service quality and operational efficiency, reported SPA.

These contracts aim to introduce 27 new tugboats and 17 other maritime units, attracting new shipping lines and elevating the ports sector to meet international standards. They also aim to significantly improve assistance operation times by 45% across the eight ports.

Additionally, under the supervision of the Privatization Supervisory Committee in the Transport and Logistics Sector, these contracts seek to advance the Saudi marine sector globally by providing essential maritime services like towing, mooring, and berthing, as well as auxiliary services like diving, rescue, pollution control, crew transportation, fuel supply, and maintenance of marine units.

