France-headquartered global mobility giant Alstom announced on Tuesday that it has signed a renewed five-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract worth 200-million Saudi riyal ($53 million) with Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) for automated people mover in King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) Terminal 1.

The O&M contract is for the June 2022 through to 2027 period, the company said in a press statement, adding that the previous contract was for August 2019 to June 2021 period.

With this contract, Alstom will continue to provide O&M services for Innovia automated people mover within KAIA Terminal 1, which handles up to 30 million passengers every year, the statement said.

"We will continue to enhance the performance of King Abdulaziz International Airport by continuing to offer world-class operations and maintenance, with a best-in-class team,” said Mohamed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom Saudi Arabia.

Other projects supplied by Alstom in Saudi Arabia include the Haramain high-speed rail line between Mecca and Medina and integrated Metro System for Lines 3, 4, 5 and 6 and their maintenance.

