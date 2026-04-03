Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market maintained steady activity levels in Q1 2026, recording total sales transactions of AED 138.7 billion across 44,150 transactions. This reflects year-on-year growth of 21.2% in value and 4.35% in volume, indicating that while transaction activity continued to expand, value growth remained more pronounced, driven by sustained price strength and a higher concentration of premium transactions.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “The market is holding firm, supported by a depth of demand driven by long-term investors and end-users who view Dubai as a strategic destination for capital.”

Market activity continued into Q1, supported by ongoing absorption across new launches and completed inventory, alongside sustained engagement from a diversified buyer base.

“We are seeing a shift in how buyers engage with the market—more deliberate, more informed, and ultimately more aligned with long-term value,” Syed added.

Pricing remained firm across the residential segment, with average values reaching AED 1,949 per square foot.

Off-plan apartments averaged AED 2,100 per square foot, while secondary villas maintained premium positioning at AED 2,354 per square foot, reflecting sustained demand across both new and established communities.

Transaction activity remained concentrated across key residential hubs, including Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai South, and DAMAC Islands 2, driven by accessibility, pricing alignment, and continued new supply.

The rental market recorded 139,439 transactions with a total value of approximately AED 12.2 billion, reinforcing underlying demand supported by continued population growth and tenant inflows.

“Dubai continues to stand out globally, not just for its growth, but for its ability to sustain momentum and attract capital even as broader market conditions evolve,” Syed noted.

Buyer behaviour reflects increasing selectivity, with investors and end-users prioritising pricing alignment, product quality, and long-term community fundamentals.

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About Springfield Properties

Established in 2008, Springfield Properties has become one of the UAE’s most trusted and influential real estate brokerages. Guided by the vision of its CEO Farooq Syed, the company combines innovation, transparency, and data-driven insight to redefine client experience in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

Today, Springfield Properties is home to 150+ realtors and marketing professionals, serving more than 1,000 clients annually across luxury, residential, and commercial sectors. The firm’s mission is rooted in helping value-driven investors, individuals, and families achieve financial success through tailored, ethical, and research-led real estate solutions.

In 2025, Springfield Properties delivered record-breaking performance, achieving property transactions touching almost AED 3 billion, while being recognised with multiple industry honours and Top Sales Agent awards.

Springfield’s strength lies particularly in its off-plan expertise, which accounts for 70% of total sales, with the remaining 30% from the secondary market. Its specialised team of advisors provides clients with comprehensive analysis on project potential, payment plans, and ROI forecasts — transforming complex investment decisions into strategic opportunities.

Technology remains a cornerstone of Springfield’s growth. The firm has brokered a significant share of its real estate transactions through social media, driven by Farooq Syed’s educational content and digital-first strategy. His YouTube channel — now the largest real estate platform in Dubai — provides transparent market insights, investment analysis, and property showcases, fostering trust among investors worldwide. The company aims to further increase its digital sales by 50% by 2026.



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