Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality and the Project Management Institute (PMI) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit held in Dubai.

The MoU aims to develop the capabilities of Dubai Municipality’s human resources in project management, organizational risks, agility and transformation in order to enhance the Municipality’s leadership in these fields and to qualify the employees, as well as enhance cooperation between the two parties and access to international best practices in this field.

The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of PMI, and Grace Najjar, Managing Director of PMI's Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region.

Al Hajri said: “Dubai Municipality is keen to develop its partnerships and strategic cooperation with various regional and international entities. The MoU with PMI is a step to benefit from the expertise and services of the pioneering institute in this field. It aims to enhance the leadership of Dubai Municipality in managing and executing projects and portfolios in a professional manner, which will support in achieving the desired strategic benefits. It will also help the Municipality's plans in developing the human capabilities to implement the emirate’s huge infrastructure projects and planning projects and designing smart cities, translating Dubai government's directives aimed at making Dubai one of the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world.”

Le Manh said: “Dubai Municipality’s leadership shows great commitment towards building and strengthening the capabilities of their professional community, which goes hand in hand with PMI’s empowering communities to help shape the future of their own nation. Dubai Municipality has recently won the Project Management Office of the Year® Award 2022, and we celebrate their work that is leading us all forward. We are equally proud to have Dubai Municipality joining the Council at PMI to create more meaningful opportunities for learning and networking.”

The MoU provides for the development of the capabilities of the Municipality's human cadre, and the exchange of expertise, knowledge, scientific research and resources available to the institute, through its participation in writing and publishing scientific research on Dubai Municipality's expertise in the field of managing projects, programs, portfolios and offices, as well as hosting PMI leadership in events organized by the Municipality in this field, and to provide the opportunity for Municipality employees to obtain professional certificates provided by the Institute.

The MoU also provides for the opportunity for Dubai Municipality to view the latest practices and services provided by PMI, discuss challenges by activating interaction and meetings between the leaders of the two parties, and offer knowledge workshops for Municipality employees by PMI experts from around the world, in addition to supporting the Municipality to become the PMI’s Authorized Training Partner (ATP), facilitating any necessary procedures if possible.

Dubai Municipality has joined the PMI’s Global Executive Council for Project Management, which mainly contributes to shaping the future in the field of managing projects, programs and portfolios, and providing a platform for knowledge exchange and communication between the best leading institutions and international organizations.

It is worth mention that Dubai Municipality won the Project Management Office of the Year Award 2022, presented by the Project Management Institute during the PMI Global Summit, held in the USA. Dubai Municipality became the first entity in the Middle East and Asia to win this award and it is a reflection of its efforts to establish a culture of leadership and corporate governance that it pursues.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com