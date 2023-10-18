Dubai, UAE – Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the leading trade body for the jewellery industry in the region, is all set to ignite the festive spirit with its highly anticipated Diwali campaign ‘Glow with Gold this Diwali’, in association with The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)This year, DJG aims to make Diwali celebrations more radiant than ever by offering an array of irresistible deals, prizes and offers across a variety of jewellery brands in Dubai.

Buying and gifting of gold and jewellery has been an age-old tradition of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights. Known as the City of Gold and Jewellery Destination of the world, Dubai is the also the ultimate Diwali shopping destination for Indian shoppers. As the countdown to Diwali begins, DJG is excited to announce that customers visiting the participating outlets will be greeted with complimentary gifts, a heartfelt gesture to embrace the joyous spirit of the festival of lights. DJG is also introducing an electrifying raffle draw where participants have the chance to win a total of AED 150,000 in jewellery vouchers, adding a touch of grandeur to the celebrations. Upon purchase of jewellery for AED 1000 or more, customers can participate in this raffle draw digitally simply by scanning the QR code available at each outlet. 30 lucky winners will stand a chance to win jewellery vouchers worth AED 5000 each.

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), expressed her excitement about the campaign, saying, "Diwali is a time of immense joy, lights, and togetherness. At DJG, we are committed to enhancing this joy for our valued shoppers by offering them a truly illuminating experience. Our Diwali campaign is a testament to our dedication to making the festive season unforgettable."

DJG’s Diwali campaign promises a treasure trove of irresistible offers, including:

Up to 50% Discount on Select Diamond and Pearl Jewellery Collections

Zero Making Charge or 50% Discount on the Making Charges of Select Collections

Surprise gifts and free gold coins with purchase of Diamond, Gold and Pearl Jewellery

Around 75 jewellery brands with 150 retail outlets across Dubai are set to take part in the campaign with their exclusive Diwali collection, between October 28 to November 16, 2023.

For information regarding the list of participating jewellers and offers, kindly visit: www.dubaicityofgold.com

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DGJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 400+ embers representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DGJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DGJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival. Since the first edition of DSF, the group has given away over 1050 kilos of gold and several carats diamonds in promotions over past 25 years.