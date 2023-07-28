Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting its members on their global expansion journeys in strategic markets around the world. The New Horizons initiative assists in driving the international growth of member companies and will play a vital role in achieving Dubai’s goal of increasing foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026, in line with the emirate’s five-year foreign trade plan.”



The chamber has successfully led trade missions to Central Asia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, and plans to explore potential business opportunities in markets including Asia, Europe, and East and West Africa later this year, as well as the Baltic region, ASEAN countries, Turkey, and other African markets during 2024.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced details of its upcoming strategy to support the global expansion of local private sector companies as part of its ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which was launched earlier this year.

The chamber updated representatives from member companies on the latest developments during a special meeting at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, where it shared details of the initiative’s successful trade missions to Central Asia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa during the first half of 2023. Plans were also revealed for upcoming roadshows to explore business opportunities in Asia, Europe, and East and West Africa later this year, as well as the Baltic region, ASEAN countries, Turkey, and other African markets during 2024.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting its members on their global expansion journeys in strategic markets around the world. The New Horizons initiative assists in driving the international growth of member companies and will play a vital role in achieving Dubai’s goal of increasing non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026, in line with the emirate’s five-year trade plan. Our target is to help 100 Dubai businesses to expand globally by the end of 2024.”

The first roadshow in the New Horizons initiative took place in March and targeted Central Asia, with visits to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. This was followed by trade missions to the Retail Technology Show in London in April and SAITEX in Johannesburg in June, with a total of 38 companies participating in the three delegations. More than 550 business meetings were arranged during the three roadshows, with the goal of exploring potential partnerships and discussing opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Designed to connect Dubai businesses with key stakeholders and potential partners in targeted countries, the New Horizons initiative enables companies to join international trade missions and gain first-hand knowledge of how to establish and operate their businesses in priority markets.

New Horizons builds on the success of the ‘In Focus’ initiative, a platform for Dubai businesses and member companies to boost engagement with public and private sector leaders and support their plans to expand into key strategic markets. The initiative offers comprehensive briefings on business opportunities, economic potential, and market-entry strategies in targeted countries.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.



www.dubaichamberinternational.com/en/home

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/DxbChamberIntl

www.twitter.com/dxbchamberintl

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-international-chamber

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dxbchamberintl



For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +971 4 2028537

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com