Collaboration to encourage innovation and co-development of AI solutions in radiology, computer vision, and other areas

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Health and GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) practices and co-developing innovative AI solutions to support clinical decision-making, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes across the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The collaboration combines Dubai Health’s academic and innovation expertise with GE HealthCare’s advanced technological capabilities to enhance medical education, strengthen clinical decision-making, and improve health outcomes throughout the UAE and the broader MENA region.

The MoU will establish Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) as a POCUS Education Center of Excellence and a pioneer in Point-of-Care Ultrasound education across the MENA region.

Key initiatives include: a ‘Train-of-Trainer (TOT)’ structured program to build capacity in certified facilitators and trainers. The Facilitator Training Program will also enhance the scalability and effectiveness of POCUS program delivery and execution across a broader geographical region, enabling wider participation of attendees, students, and delegates.

In addition, the collaboration will extend to the co-development of AI solutions through Dubai Health Innovations, which supports transformative solutions that enhance patient care, drive medical advancements, and improve health outcomes. This partnership will focus on the development and validation of emerging AI technologies in areas of mutual interest, such as radiology and computer vision, aiming to improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline clinical workflows, and facilitate early detection of medical conditions. Through this joint effort, both parties seek to foster innovation, accelerate adoption of cutting-edge AI tools, and contribute to the advancement of healthcare delivery in the region.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Acting Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU said: “This collaboration reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to delivering on our “Patient First” promise through the integration of care, learning, and innovation to elevate healthcare standards. By building capacity in POCUS education and co-developing AI-powered solutions, we are empowering clinicians with next-generation technologies to improve patient outcomes.”

President of GE HealthCare EAGM (Eurasian and African Growth Markets), Konstantinos Deligiannis, said: “This MoU marks a pivotal moment for POCUS advancement in the MENA region. We are excited to partner with Dubai Health to build skills, accelerate knowledge transfer, and strengthen the local and regional healthcare expertise. By combining our advanced ultrasound technology with innovative AI solutions, we are committed to enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, ultimately contributing to the region’s broader healthcare objectives.”

Dr. Rasha Buhumaid, Vice Dean of Graduate Medical Education, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, and Program Director of POCUS at MBRU, further commented: “This partnership is a significant step toward realizing our vision of positioning MBRU as a Center of Excellence for Point-of-Care Ultrasound education. Through the Facilitator Training Program and other initiatives, this collaboration enables us to strengthen the integration of POCUS into clinical practice, build sustainable expertise, and support better outcomes at the point of care and across the health system.”

Professor Nabil Zary, Senior Director of the Institute of Learning at Dubai Health, also noted: “Education is at the heart of sustainable healthcare transformation. This partnership with GE HealthCare enables us to deliver high-impact, evidence-based training in POCUS that not only equips clinicians with advanced skills but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and innovation.”



The MoU between the two parties will be in effect for two years and is renewable by mutual agreement.

About Dubai Health

Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, was established to elevate the standard of care and to advance health for humanity. Dubai Health is comprised of 6 hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centers, 21 medical fitness centers, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Al Jalila Foundation. Together, Dubai Health serves patients through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving. A workforce of over 11,000 collaborates across multidisciplinary teams to put the patient first.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.