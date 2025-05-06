The agreement supports DFM’s broader strategy of enhancing connectivity with Asian markets and expanding investor access across regions.

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for closer cooperation between the two capital markets. The agreement aims to strengthen cross-border investment activity, promote capital market development and enhance the visibility of both exchanges among regional and international investors.

The MoU was signed by Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, and Sherman H.M. Lin, Chairman of TWSE, on the sidelines of the third MENA Capital Market Summit, DFM’s flagship event. Under the agreement, both parties will explore opportunities to list financial products on each other’s markets, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and related equity products, as well as conduct joint investor outreach and share insights through regular dialogue and mutual visits.

This partnership follows TWSE’s focused efforts to grow its presence in the Middle East. In October 2024, TWSE held a dedicated investment event in the region to promote Taiwan’s capital market. Since then, the two exchanges have remained in close contact to identify key areas of mutual interest.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with the Taiwan Stock Exchange through this agreement, which supports our shared ambition to connect markets and broaden access for investors and issuers. This partnership builds on our track record of enabling cross-border listings and expanding investor reach across key global regions."

Sherman H.M. Lin, Chairman of TWSE, said: “The MoU lays a solid foundation for the listing of financial products in each other’s markets. Moreover, the two exchanges will jointly promote their respective markets to enhance local investors’ awareness and facilitate mutual visits and experience-sharing activities in the future.”

This partnership is part of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai’s ongoing strategy to deepen market connectivity with Asia through cooperation with major exchanges and issuers.

As part of the Capital Market Summit, Chairman Lin joined a high-level panel discussion titled “Bridging Borders: Cross-Border Capital Flows,” alongside representatives from Nasdaq, Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai. He shared the cross-border product listings serve as a model for facilitating capital flows.

Taiwan has been actively engaging with international exchanges to pursue further collaboration and product listings, aiming to attract greater attention from Middle East investors to Taiwan capital market. During the visit, the TWSE delegation also met with leading institutional investors in the region to promote the Taiwanese capital market and explore areas for future cooperation.

Looking ahead, DFM and TWSE will continue working together on investor awareness initiatives, technical exchanges and experience-sharing activities.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited.