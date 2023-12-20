Dubai Duty Free marked its milestone 40th anniversary today as it welcomed passengers travelling through Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports with a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise for 24 hours.

The anniversary discount for 24 hours saw a spending spree at the two airports as well as online and is sure to signal a good end to the year.

Commenting on the success of 40th anniversary, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The anniversary celebrations are a good way of saying thank you to our customers, our employees and our partners. I join our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in marking this special occasion and wish everyone a great end of year celebrations. 2023 has been a great year and this is a great ending for us.”

The milestone anniversary also saw a series of celebrations in various locations over the past few days with the Dubai Duty Free executive team, led by Colm McLoughlin, marking the occasion in Terminal 2, Al Maktoum International Airport as well as its Head Office in Ramoul, Terminal 3 Concourse A, Hatta Border Shop and Terminal 1 Concourse D in Dubai International Airport.

To mark the anniversary day itself (20th December), the Dubai Duty Free team kicked off the celebration at The Irish Village in Garhoud with the announcement of the winner of The Dubai Duty Free Shopping List radio promotion with Dubai 92 to win AED40,000 Dubai Duty Free Gift Card.

Ms. Sophia Rasundra, an Indian national based in Dubai, was the sole winner of the Dhs40,000 DDF gift card, announced by the Dubai 92 FM Breakfast team of Jono and Nats. The promotion ran over the past 2 weeks and there was a total of 11 shortlisted participants who were invited to The Irish Village, along with their families for a special breakfast. The 10 runners-up did not walk away empty handed however, as they received consolation prizes of a Dubai Duty Free Gift Card for Dhs400 each to spend next time they travel.

The celebration continued in Dubai International Airport when the Executive team, led by Colm McLoughlin, headed to Terminal 3’s Concourse C and Control Tower for a traditional cake cutting ceremony before proceeding to Concourse B for another celebration where they conducted the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.

To get everyone in the Christmas spirit, prior to the cake cutting and draws, the Dubai Duty Free Nightingales choral group sang some Christmas carols to the delight of the staff and passengers.

Two draws were conducted in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion with Series 443 and 444 being drawn.

Mr. Bishoj Pilavilthazha, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 443 with ticket number 1074, which he purchased online on 5th December.

A resident of Dubai for 11 years, Mr. Pilavilthazha shared the ticket cost with his nine other friends, who started participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion in October after being a long time participant in a similar promotion without any luck.

Mr. Pilavilthazha is a father of one and works as an accountant.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! This win will collectively change our lives,” he said.

Mr. Pilavilthazha who hails from Kerala is the 221st Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Joining Mr. Pilavilthazha as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Khaled Al Adib, a 47-year-old Syrian national based in Dubai who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 444 with ticket number 0076, which he purchased online on 2nd December.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years, Mr. Al Adib, is a father of two boys and owns a construction company in Abu Dhabi.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I’m so happy and glad that I never lose hope that I will win one day in your promotion,” he said.

When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said, “I will buy a new house in Dubai, travel and do some charity work."

Mr. Al Adib is the 9th Syrian national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security along with H.E. Major General Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Director General - Department of Airports Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire, five luxury vehicle winners were also unveiled at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw.

Mr. Adinath Renjithnathan, a 13-year-old Indian national based in Kerala, India won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (Glacier White) car, with ticket number 0928 in the Finest Surprise Series 1859, which he purchased on 15th November on his way to Thiruvananthapuram, India from Dubai.

A first-time ticket buyer, Mr. Renjithnathan is a grade 8 student who persuaded his mom to purchase the ticket when he saw the car in Dubai Duty Free on their way back to India after celebrating his birthday in Dubai.

“It has always been my dream to own a Bentley car. I’m grateful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win.,” he said.

Mr. Muhannad Al-Qaddomi, a 43-year-old Jordanian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0257 in the Finest Surprise Series 1860, which he purchased online on 17th November.

A resident of Dubai since 2010 and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion, Mr. Al-Qaddomi is a father of three and works as management consultant for PwC in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on his way to board the plane back to Dubai, Mr. Al-Qaddomi said, “This is unbelievable! I’m coming back to Dubai today with a brand new car waiting for me. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free.”

Mr. Prasanth Krishna Pillai, a 47-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Obsidian Black) car, with ticket number 1688 in the Finest Surprise Series 1861, which he purchased on 30th November on his way to Thiruvananthapuram, India.

Another first-time ticket buyer, Mr. Pillai, is a father of two and works as a manager for a car showroom in Ras Al Khor.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I cannot believe I won with my first ever ticket to your promotion,” he said.

Mr. Basheer Ahamed, an Indian national based in the UAE won a BMW R 1250 GS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0200 in the Finest Surprise Series 559, which he purchased online 27th November.

Mr. Ahamed is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Lastly, Mr. Naveen D’Souza, an Indian national based in Sharjah won an Indian Chef Dark Horse (Sagebrush Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0263 in the Finest Surprise Series 560, which he purchased on 11th December on his way to Mangaluru, India from Dubai.

Mr. D’Souza is also not available for immediate comment.

Directly after the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws, the team announced the winners in other Anniversary promotions including the DDF 40th Anniversary Shop & Win Gold, DDF 40th Anniversary Surprise and DDF 40th Anniversary Staff Surprise.

In the "Shop & Win Gold" promotion, which ran for 4 weeks from 20th November to 17th December announced the last 40 winners of a special Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary 10-gram gold bar.

While five names were announced in the last five series, 006 to 010, in the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary Surprise. The online promotion offers 1000 ticket buyers, with tickets only AED 40, the chance to win a AEDD 40,000 Dubai Duty Free Gift Card in each series. The winners are Mr. Venkata Krishnan Modukuru Ramaiah (Indian), Mr. Zhen Li (Chinese), Ms. Mary Grace Luciano (Filipino), Mr. Amit Saraf (Indian), and Mr. Salu Alamittath (Indian). The two latter winners are both Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners in Series 348 and Series 365 in 2021, respectively.

Lastly, with three winners of AED40,000 cash in the DDF 40th Anniversary Staff Surprise promotion.

Thirty-seven Dubai Duty Free staff also enjoyed a special 'Staff Surprise' raffle draw with a total of Dhs 85,000 in cash prizes given away.

