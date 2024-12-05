Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the region's first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aramex and QuikBot Technologies, to launch the trial run of QuikBot’s Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery (AFMD) Platform-as-a-service at DCC.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity, His Excellency Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of Singapore, and Manosij Ganguli, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex.

The MoU was signed by Amna Lootah, Board Member of Dubai CommerCity; Tarek Abu Yaghi, General Manager of Aramex; and Alan Ng, Founder and Founder and CEO of QuikBot Technologies, on the sidelines of WORLDEF Dubai 2024 forum, held on December 4-5, at Dubai CommerCity in cooperation with WORLDEF, an international platform aimed at helping companies in cross-border trade and digital commerce grow globally.

This MoU aligns with the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The program seeks to position Dubai among the top 10 cities globally in adopting and developing robotics and automation technologies within the next decade, enhancing efficiency and productivity in service, industrial and logistics sectors, while boosting Dubai’s economic competitiveness.

Commenting on the partnership, Amna Lootah, said: “Dubai CommerCity is committed to adopting the latest technological innovations that drive operational efficiency and productivity and enhance the logistics services system in Dubai. The trial run of the QuikBot autonomous delivery robots represents a significant step in this direction, further solidifying Dubai CommerCity’s position as a leading hub for digital commerce and future technologies. This collaboration supports our vision of providing the ideal platform for companies aiming to expand in the region.”

Tarek Abu Yaghi, said: “We are pleased to be cooperating with Dubai CommerCity and QuikBot Technologies to test these advanced autonomous robots in the free zone. We continue with this new collaboration to underscore our commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable solutions and provide the highest levels of delivery services to customers, all the way to their final destination.”

Alan Ng, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Aramex to launch the first advanced Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Platform in Dubai. The Dubai CommerCity, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, provides the ideal environment for our solution. We aim to replicate this success in many other cities of the future.”

The MoU outlines the cooperation between the parties to launch and test autonomous robots' final destination (or last mile) delivery services across various Dubai CommerCity facilities and buildings. During the trial, Dubai CommerCity will allocate designated areas for robot parking and charging, integrate them with smart building IoT systems to enable access to lifts and security turnstiles, and actively promote their adoption among companies within the free zone for last-mile delivery solutions.

Under the MoU, Aramex will leverage its new outlet in Dubai CommerCity to act as a pickup and drop location for QuikBot Technologies to receive packages, while QuikBot Technologies will be providing and operating the autonomous delivery robots, in addition to providing Aramex with a specialized application for managing deliveries, along with technical, engineering, and troubleshooting services.

Dubai CommerCity offers an innovative digital commerce system, providing exceptional competitive advantages and a unique value proposition to support its clients in helping them grow and further scale their business. Among its offerings are integrated solutions that allow companies to operate easily and efficiently, advisory and consultancy services on sector regulations in the region, integrated logistics solutions including warehousing and last mile delivery solutions, integrated digital commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services, and many other support services.

Spanning 2.1 million square feet and developed at a cost of AED 3.2 billion, Dubai CommerCity features world-class infrastructure, designed to support to new and existing digital trade companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, as it provides a selection of modern offices and advanced warehouses. In addition to flexible office spaces and scalable centers, Dubai CommerCity provides a unique ecosystem of ecommerce, logistics and technology services for companies operating in the digital trade sector and other fields.

About QuikBot

QuikBot is transforming urban logistics by automating the most challenging delivery segments: the first and final mile. With the surge in e-commerce, traditional delivery methods struggle with inefficiencies, rising costs, and increasing carbon emissions. QuikBot tackles these challenges through its innovative Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery Platform-as-a-Service (AFMD PaaS).

This cloud-based platform empowers logistics providers and delivery companies to adopt large-scale automation without significant upfront investments, offering flexibility and efficiency. Leveraging AI, robotics, 5G, IoT, and smart building technologies, QuikBot delivers a sustainable, intelligent network designed for modern cities.

QuikBot’s solutions enhance operations, accelerate delivery times, and reduce environmental impact, setting new standards for sustainability and convenience. Trusted by global businesses, e-commerce platforms, and retailers, QuikBot optimises last-mile logistics while improving customer satisfaction and reducing costs.

Currently active in cities like Singapore, Tokyo, Dubai, and Seoul, QuikBot is leading the way towards smarter, greener urban environments. By pioneering autonomous delivery, QuikBot is shaping the future of urban transportation with innovation and sustainability at its core. For more information, please visit www.quikbot.ai

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com