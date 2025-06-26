NBK calls customers to be aware of fraudulent offers and fake ads

National Bank of Kuwait continues its effective participation in the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association, with the aim to enhance banking culture and financial awareness and literacy in society.

To that end, NBK has been utilizing all its efforts to raise public awareness about fraudulent actions and ways to avoid them by publishing thro educational content such as videos, text messages, and pieces of advice through its social media platforms and other channels.

Through its published material, NBK sheds light on the different ways and various tactics through which scammers steal customers’ personal information and money via fake airline or concert bookings from tempting social media ads.

NBK warns against falling for such tempting offers and fake ads, which typically come from suspicious or unverified accounts or pages, emphasizing the need to first confirm the reliability of any company, website, or agent handling the reservation process before paying any money to avoid fraud.

Moreover, NBK believes in the importance of enhancing financial literacy among all segments of society and raising awareness about the best ways to benefit from its diverse services through its branches and digital channels, which have the highest number of followers among all banks in Kuwait.

NBK's efforts to educate its customers are a fundamental pillar of its strategy, as it consistently emphasizes the need for customers to adhere to general instructions and guidelines to avoid digital fraud, as well as the importance of regularly changing bank card PINs and not sharing them with fraudsters claiming to be from the bank.

The "Let's Be Aware" campaign is the largest in the region, aiming to raise banking and financial literacy among bank customers. It also addresses critical awareness topics, including the necessary steps to avoid fraud, the threats of high-risk investments, the best ways to benefit from banking services, and it promotes a culture of savings and investment along with other relevant topics.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s initiatives and campaigns aiming to raise financial awareness and spread banking culture among all segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and across the region, NBK frequently organizes various activities that contribute to raising awareness about all topics related to the banking sector. It also organizes various activities and training courses on combating fraud and financial crimes.