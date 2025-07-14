Dubai, United Arab Emirates – RAKBANK has officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art Elite Banking Centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, further strengthening its commitment to serving customers with personalised, relationship-driven banking experiences.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to mark the launch, attended by RAKBANK Chairman H.E. Mohamed Omran Al Shamsi and Group Chief Executive Officer Raheel Ahmed, alongside board members, senior leadership, and esteemed clients. The event took place at the new Dubai Elite Centre located in the iconic Opus Tower.

The Elite Banking Centres have been thoughtfully designed to offer a premium experience for valued clients. These new spaces act as relationship hubs, reflecting RAKBANK’s renewed focus on trust, proximity, and tailored financial expertise.

The centres provide dedicated relationship management, wealth advisory, and exclusive banking services in a modern, client-centric environment. The openings also mark a key milestone in RAKBANK’s wider transformation journey focused on elevating customer experience, particularly for its growing Elite client base.

RAKBANK Elite Banking clients can now enjoy a seamless, highly personalised service model across all three emirates.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's oldest yet most dynamic banks. Since 1976, RAKBANK has been a market leader, offering a wide range of banking services across the UAE.

We’re a public joint stock company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with our head office located in the RAKBANK Building on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Government of Ras Al Khaimah holds the majority of our shares, which are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

RAKBANK stands out for its innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering awesome customer experiences. Our transformative digital journey aims to be a 'digital bank with a human touch,' accompanying you during key moments.

With 21 branches and advanced Digital Banking solutions, we offer a wide range of Personal, Wholesale, and Business Banking services. Through our Islamic Banking unit, RAKislamic, we provide Sharia-compliant services to make your banking experience seamless, whether you visit us in person or online.