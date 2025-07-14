Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has officially launched Lauritz Knudsen—its flagship brand in low-voltage electrical distribution and automation solutions—in the Saudi Arabian market. This launch marks the next phase in the strategic brand transition following Schneider Electric’s acquisition of L&T Switchgear in 2020, underlining the company's continued commitment to innovation and market expansion in the region.

The announcement was made during an exclusive event held in Riyadh, which welcomed over 150 guests, including representatives from major industrial stakeholders, strategic partners, and members of the media. The ceremony was attended by Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, Golsa Fouladinejad, Vice President of Strategy at Schneider Electric, Middle East and Africa, alongside members of the regional leadership team.

Lauritz Knudsen’s entry into the Kingdom reflects Schneider Electric’s unwavering commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital and energy transformation in alignment with Vision 2030. As the Kingdom accelerates its transition toward a digital and low-carbon economy, Lauritz Knudsen is uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art electrical distribution and automation solutions that empower critical infrastructure, industries, buildings, and homes, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring operational reliability, and improving safety and sustainability standards.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation—driven by Vision 2030—towards becoming a digitally enabled, sustainable economy,” said Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain. “At Schneider Electric, we are proud to play a role in this journey, and the launch of Lauritz Knudsen represents a new chapter in our mission to bring innovative, energy-efficient solutions to the Kingdom. Leveraging their technological expertise, and groundbreaking approaches, the Lauritz Knudsen team is poised to drive continuous innovation and deliver substantial contributions within this dynamic and diverse market.”

Schneider Electric already has a strong local footprint in the Kingdom, including its Dammam manufacturing facility spanning 7,000 square meters, dedicated to producing Lauritz Knudsen low-voltage panels and related solutions. This local production capacity ensures proximity to customers and rapid response to market needs, reinforcing the Company’s long-standing commitment to localizing innovation in Saudi Arabia.

“Lauritz Knudsen is built on a legacy of engineering excellence and innovation,” said Naresh Kumar, Senior Vice President of Lauritz Knudsen. “Today, we are excited to bring that legacy to Saudi Arabia through Schneider Electric. Our mission is to empower our partners and customers with safe, reliable, and efficient electrical distribution solutions, combining global technology leadership with deep market understanding. We look forward to supporting the Kingdom’s infrastructure ambitions with our future-ready product portfolio.”

Founded on a legacy of more than seven decades, Lauritz Knudsen—formerly known as L&T Switchgear—is recognized as one of the most trusted names in electrical distribution and automation solutions. With a manufacturing base of 2.1 million square feet in India and over 30 branch offices, the brand powers critical infrastructure in sectors including energy, water, airports, manufacturing, smart buildings, and healthcare.

The Kingdom’s dual transformation—toward digitalization and renewable energy—places a premium on technologies that are agile, efficient, and future-ready. As Saudi Arabia moves to generate 50% of its power from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, electrical infrastructure plays a critical enabling role. Lauritz Knudsen is poised to support this evolution through solutions that contribute to energy resilience and sustainable development.

This launch reaffirms Schneider Electric’s long-standing commitment to the Kingdom and builds on over four decades of successful partnership and collaboration across the public and private sectors.

