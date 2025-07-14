BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has been awarded the Bahrain Digital Content Award in the 'Business & Commerce' category for its innovative " Hadeya " (E-Gift) feature on the BenefitPay app.

The award was presented during a ceremony hosted by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), held under the patronage of H.E. Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman Shura Council.

The award reaffirms BENEFIT’s leading role in shaping the landscape of digital innovation and transformation within Bahrain’s financial services sector, as exemplified by the “Hadeya” feature, an advanced service integrated into the BenefitPay that reimagines the conventional practice of money gifting through a seamless and highly personalized digital experience. Through this feature, users can select a specific cash amount, design a custom-themed gift card, and add a personal message before sending it instantly to loved ones. By combining functionality with emotional expression, “Hadeya” elevates the act of gifting into a dynamic and meaningful interaction within the digital financial space.

Commenting on the recognition, BENEFIT Company Chief Information Officer , Reyadh Almearaj, stated, “We are honored to receive the Bahrain Digital Content Award, which represents a significant milestone for our team and affirms the impact of our continued efforts to deliver user-centric digital solutions. This recognition reflects BENEFIT’s ongoing vision to enrich the digital experience for our customers and to lead in providing smart, accessible services that meet evolving lifestyle needs. Our goal remains to launch cutting-edge services that set high standards for innovation and quality, both locally and regionally.”

Mr. Almearaj added, “Since its launch, “Hadeya” feature has delivered remarkable performance, achieving rapid market traction and recording outstanding growth indicators. Its widespread adoption across the Bahraini market underscores the tangible value it brings to users and the strong resonance it has generated across diverse customer segments. This prestigious recognition not only validates the impact of our innovation-driven approach but also strengthens our resolve to continue advancing solutions that contribute to positioning Bahrain as a leading regional hub for cutting-edge financial technology.”