Muscat: ahli islamic is undergoing a strategically planned expansion phase, driven by its clear vision to enhance access to its Sharia-compliant banking products and services. The latest step in this journey is the inauguration of its newest branch in the Al Ansab area of Muscat Governorate, a move that reflects its strategy to enhance geographic presence and expand its customer base, aiming to simplify the customer journey towards pioneering Islamic banking solutions.

The new branch offers a comprehensive range of Islamic banking products and services, including the opening of various types of Sharia-compliant accounts, along with a selection of banking cards. The branch provides a wide array of BancaTakaful

Services, including home, travel, domestic helper, and auto Takaful. In addition, it offers inclusive financing solutions tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and institutions. Its services extend to corporate banking, including support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) along with governmental institution services. Furthermore, Al Shumookh Wealth Management provides top-tier, personalized financial services and solutions that help leverage the best investment opportunities, offering high expected returns through ahli islamic Sukuk Funds.

Speaking on the branch opening, Noora Sultan, AGM-Head of Retail Banking at ahli islamic, said: “The opening of ahli islamic’s branch in the Al Ansab area marks a new step in our expansion plan aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and broadening our local presence. We believe in the importance of being closer to our customers and providing Sharia-compliant banking solutions in locations that meet their daily needs, whether in residential neighborhoods or industrial areas. Recently, we also inaugurated an additional branch in the Rusayl Industrial Area, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional banking services to various segments of society, following a well-considered approach that reflects our vision for sustainable growth.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experiences, the new branch offers integrated banking solutions managed by highly skilled and experienced Omani staff, ensuring high-quality service and collaboration for both individuals and institutions. The spacious layout and advanced facilities of the branch reflect ahli islamic’s approach to establishing itself as a trusted financial services provider in the Sultanate.

ahli islamic continues its journey of excellence and expansion, committed to delivering innovative Sharia-compliant banking solutions that meet the aspirations of its customers across the nation – thus contributing meaningfully to the Sultanate’s economic and social development.

-END-