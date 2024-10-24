Dubai: Dubai Basketball, the UAE’s first professional sports franchise, has officially named Lifespan Clinic as its official Founding Sports Medicine Partner for the 2024/25 season. Lifespan, a pioneering facility in Sports Medicine and Wellness, is set to provide the highest level of care and support to the team.

As part of this strategic partnership, Lifespan Clinic will deliver cutting-edge medical care to Dubai Basketball’s athletes, focusing on performance optimization, injury prevention, and recovery through state-of-the-art technology and scientific innovation. Lifespan’s team, based at Jumeirah Golf Estates, will deploy physiotherapists, nutritionists, and a lead physician to manage all medical assessments, treatment plans, and overall player performance throughout the season.

Salem Bin Dasmal, President of Dubai Basketball Club, said: “As we embark on our inaugural season in Europe’s ABA League, we are delighted to welcome Lifespan Clinic as our partner. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision, and their world-class medical expertise will play an essential role in helping our athletes perform at their peak.”

Dr. Sammy Masri, Co-founder and CEO of Lifespan Clinic, said: “We are proud to be a Founding Partner of Dubai Basketball and to provide our sports medicine expertise for the 2024/25 season. At Lifespan, our mission is to empower athletes to reach their peak performance by providing the highest quality care, guidance, and support. We believe in the transformative power of a healthy and active lifestyle, and our approach combines precision medicine with personalized, compassionate care to optimize athletic performance and overall well-being.”

Dr. Sammy Masri’s dedication to holistic care, exceptional sports performance, and innovative regenerative treatments has elevated Lifespan to the forefront of Sports and Wellness in the region.

Dubai Basketball has made history as the first team from the Middle East to compete in Europe’s Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League, an essential qualifier for the Euro League, considered the second most prestigious basketball league in the world after the NBA. With an impressive start to the league, Dubai Basketball has jumped out to a winning 4-1 record, including a debut victory against defending champions Crvena Zvezda.

Tickets are available to witness Dubai Basketball in action at Coca-Cola Arena, with prices starting from AED 75 per game, and season tickets starting at AED 1,750, which includes reserved seating for all regular season home games. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023 by UAE’s Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, Dubai Basketball is a newly-established professional basketball franchise competing in Europe’s Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2024/25 season. The franchise boasts a diverse roster of players representing eight countries, including the Philippines, Turkey, USA, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan, and Italy. Home games are held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Dubai Basketball is committed to creating a positive social impact, fostering talent, and helping athletes realize their dreams. Stay updated with the latest news by visiting www.dubaibasketball.com or following their social media platforms:

About Lifespan Clinic

Lifespan Clinic is Dubai’s leading Sports Medicine and Wellness facility, based at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Focused on empowering individuals to achieve their wellness and fitness goals, Lifespan combines cutting-edge technology, scientific precision, and compassionate care.

Offering services such as Sports Medicine, physical therapy, nutrition, personal training, and wellness programs, Lifespan promotes a holistic vision of health that addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients.

Lifespan's founder, Dr. Sammy Masri, brings over 20 years of experience and has set new standards in Sports, Wellness, and Regenerative Medicine in the region.

