Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Grantify, an education technology platform focused on international admissions and scholarship access, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alpha Group LLC, a leading education services organization based in Almaty, Kazakhstan to establish a strategic framework that will support student mobility, school outreach, and international education pathways across Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region.

The MoU was signed on 9 February 2026 at the Dubai AI Campus in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The collaboration will strengthen access to global higher education opportunities by combining Grantify’s digital scholarship-matching and admissions advisory platform with Alpha Group’s deep engagement with schools, students, and education stakeholders across Central Asia.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together on:

Student outreach and referral initiatives for international universities and scholarship opportunities

Joint training programs and workshops on global admissions and student readiness

School-based engagement activities to raise awareness of international study pathways

Admissions screening and final selection decisions will remain the responsibility of partner universities, in line with their academic and institutional policies.

The MoU signing was also attended by senior representatives of leading specialized educational institutions in Kazakhstan, including Ms. Kulzhan Sauytovna, Director of Specialized Lyceum No. 92; Ms. Sandugash Zhorakhanovna, Director of Specialized Gymnasium No. 199; and Mr. Manas Sayakhatovich, Director of CIT ALATAU.

The event was further honored by the presence of His Excellency Mr. Almaz Tasbolat, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Dubai, accompanied by senior diplomatic officials from the Consulate, including Counsellor-Consul Mr. Dauren Nurzhanuly Doszhanov, Consul Mr. Mutalip Qaraqoz Zhakypbeqqyzy, and Attaché-Consul Mr. Amanbek Alnur Nurlanuly. Their attendance reflects strong diplomatic and institutional support for advancing international education collaboration between Kazakhstan and global partners.

Representatives from both parties emphasized the importance of structured, transparent pathways that help talented students from emerging markets access world-class education opportunities, including top universities in the UAE.

“This partnership with Alpha Group reflects a shared commitment to empowering students with the right guidance, information, and access to global education,” said Samaa Mukhaimar, Executive Director of Grantify. “Together, we are supporting schools and students with the tools and frameworks needed to navigate global admissions responsibly and effectively. We also acknowledge and appreciate the support provided by Kazakh Consulate General in Dubai and other stakeholders from Kazakhstan's educational sector.”

Alpha Group highlighted the value of combining local expertise with international platforms to better serve students and families navigating increasingly complex global admissions landscapes.

“We are glad to partner with Grantify to help students in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia access more international education opportunities,” said Bakhur Ziyabekoov, Founder and Managing Director, Alpha Group. "Their expertise in bringing clarity and structure to international student applications is extremely valuable in broadening students’ horizons and securing their futures.”

Following the MoU signing, Grantify and Alpha Group will begin cooperating to design and roll out various online and in-person training programs targeted at students and families in Central Asia.

About Grantify:

Grantify is an education technology platform that supports students in identifying scholarship opportunities, navigating international university admissions, and preparing competitive academic profiles. The platform works with institutional partners, schools, and education stakeholders to expand access to global education.

About Alpha Group LLC:

Alpha Group LLC is an education services organization based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, working closely with schools, students, and partners to support academic development, international education pathways, and student readiness initiatives across Central Asia.

For Media Inquiries:

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager

Aurora The Agency

albert@auroratheagency.com