Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced it will deploy Oracle Alloy to offer hyperscale cloud and sovereign AI services for the government and public sector entities in the UAE focusing on Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The signing ceremony took place during the AI Retreat, a premier gathering held under the patronage of H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Muhammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, attended by decision makers, industry leaders, AI experts from government and private sectors and global tech giants to discuss strategies, challenges and opportunities presented by AI locally and globally.

Oracle Alloy is a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud providers. With this platform, du can provide more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services together with its own value-added cloud services and applications. This will enable du to become the first local hyperscale cloud provider to offer a comprehensive set of cloud services branded under its portfolio.

The services will be customized to meet the specific needs of the UAE markets and industry verticals, while ensuring alignment with the UAE regulatory requirements. du will also use Oracle Alloy to accelerate its internal digital transformation strategy and ensure the full modernization of its internal IT and engineering ecosystem.

du will also benefit from Oracle and NVIDIA’s collaboration, enabling du to offer sovereign AI capabilities and its new GPU-as-a-Service to government entities in Dubai and Northern Emirates. Oracle’s distributed cloud, AI Services, and generative AI services, combined with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform and software, will enable du to quickly deploy AI capabilities for its public sector customers.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: “The UAE is one of the fastest-growing cloud services markets in the world, and public sector entities in the UAE are rapidly embracing the benefits of the cloud, including added agility, efficiency, security, and access to the latest digital technologies such as AI and machine learning. The deployment of Oracle Alloy is a major step in our evolution into a cloud services market, complementing our wide portfolio of managed services with comprehensive public cloud capabilities that enable us to respond nimbly to the transformation demands of our customers. The ability to deploy AI services in a dedicated cloud region within our local data centre in the UAE is particularly valuable in helping our government customers accelerate their transformation initiatives from a facility within the UAE.”

“Oracle Alloy is a key component of Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy, which aims to give our partners and customers more choice in how they build, deploy, and operate cloud services,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, technology, and UAE country leader, Oracle. “With its strong customer network and local capabilities, du is well positioned to help the governments of Dubai and other Emirates harness the high performance, flexibility, security, and scalability offered by OCI.”

du will run these services from its own data center in the UAE, enabling customers to migrate their systems more effectively to the cloud while providing greater control over operations, location, and security to help support digital sovereignty.

Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world.

