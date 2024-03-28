Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), launched a special offer with Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, to provide innovative and value-driven offerings to customers and enhance entertainment experiences during the festive season of Ramadan.

Shahid, part of MBC GROUP, has established itself as a premier destination for high-quality entertainment with a diverse range of content and exclusive shows. As part of the offer, Shahid’s VIP + Sports package will be available as a limited-time promotion on select du power and home plans, including Power Plan 300 and above, Home Wireless Entertainment, and du Home Advanced and du Home Ultimate.

During Ramadan, customers can redeem the Shahid VIP + Sports package voucher to access a variety of sports content through the du app, providing them with a seamless and unparalleled entertainment experience for 12 months.

Viewers can enjoy a variety of new programs and TV shows on Shahid, including Al-Aa'tawlah, a story of a man trying to escape his criminal past; Al-Maddah: Ostoorat El Aawda, a tale of a healer battling dark forces; Ashghal Shaka, a comedic series about a family dealing with house help issues; Welad Badia, a drama about siblings in the leather tanning business; and Aalah Nesbet Moshahada, a story of a girl whose life is disrupted by social media fame. Viewers can stream these shows on the Shahid website, offering a convenient way to enjoy the latest Ramadan entertainment.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Shahid

Shahid is the first and leading VOD and SVOD streaming platform in the Arab world by MBC GROUP, offering premium content to Arab families, including binge worthy exclusive Shahid Originals; Shahid Premieres; Arabic movies fresh off the box-office; live TV channels in true HD quality; as well as international offerings, sports, kids offering, and more than 30 FAST channels.