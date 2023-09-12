Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), inked a groundbreaking partnership with The Hashgraph Association at Envision 2023. The collaboration focuses on harnessing the potential of the Hedera blockchain to offer secure, traceable, and scalable solutions on a corporate blockchain platform.

As part of this strategic alliance, du and the The Hashgraph Association will provide innovative blockchain solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), governmental institutions, and municipalities. Leveraging the efficiency of Hashgraph on a decentralised, public network, the Hedera Distributed Ledger Technology ensures a trusted and reliable foundation for the newly developed solutions. Target sectors include manufacturing, healthcare, education, smart cities, and agriculture, catering to a wide range of industries seeking secure and efficient applications.

Notably, Hedera stands out as the greenest proof-of-stake network according to UCL research, aligning perfectly with du's commitment to providing sustainable solutions. This synergy strengthens du's position as a leader in promoting ecological responsibility within the telecommunications industry. This partnership holds the potential to transform industries, drive innovation, and transform the way businesses operate in the digital landscape.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae



About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association supports training and education programs across multiple industry verticals. In the forefront is the digital enablement and empowerment of the public through broad adoption of Hedera-powered, enterprise-grade solutions, and applications in the decentralized economy, which include accreditation and certification. As a non-profit, the Association funds innovation, research, and development for the benefit of economic inclusion with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.



https://hashgraph-association.com