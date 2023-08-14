New milestone highlights du’s leadership in unlocking the possibilities of 5G connectivity and enhancing customer experiences in the UAE



Increase in 5G-enabled devices, expansion of 5G coverage, enhanced network capacity and speed, and availability of attractive data plans and offers are major factors contributing to the usage of 5G on mobile network traffic.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), reached a new milestone in the advancement of its 5G technology. With more than half of its mobile network traffic now driven by 5G usage, du is setting the pace in unlocking the vast potential of this cutting-edge connectivity, while providing premium and unique experience to its customers.



This rise in 5G-driven traffic not only contributes to faster and more dependable connectivity but also opens a world of possibilities for du customers who wholeheartedly embrace and trust the capabilities of du 5G technology and embracing this new technology very fast while enjoying the best mobile experience from quality, speed, latency, and as well capacity even during peak hours. Its advanced features and use cases enable seamless access to benefits such as advanced streaming, immersive gaming, and enhanced virtual reality experiences.



Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "At du, we have invested and lead in the 5G technology space since launch in 2019. Our customers trust our state-of-the-art 5G technology and have embraced it to enjoy the best mobile experience including superior speed, latency, and consistent speeds during peak hours on our 5G network. This trust has now manifested itself in 5G traffic becoming the most dominant traffic in our mobile network. 5G traffic has exceeded 51% of the overall mobile traffic, representing a major milestone by carrying traffic that is more than the 4G and 3G traffic combined. We also take this opportunity to encourage more of our customers to embrace superior 5G technologies by upgrading their handsets via our suite of new available smartphones that support 5G.”

For du, 5G Technology is a journey that we will continue to invest in and upgrade to the next generation technology like 5G-Advanced where the digital-first telco will continue to provide its customers with the best-in-class mobile broadband experience.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

