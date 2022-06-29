Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the opening of its new headquarters (HQ) in Dubai Hills to accommodate rapid growth and accelerate its transformation journey to a digital telco. The new space supports the company’s growth strategy as part of its ongoing transformation agenda through four key elements – design, culture, productivity and employee well-being.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, the purpose-built HQ is designed to inspire innovation, collaboration, efficiency in a future-proof sustainable environment. du has a strong culture of employees from diverse backgrounds working towards a shared vision, taking pride in what they do and sharing their successes collectively.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: “The new HQ in Dubai will bring our team together in a modern environment, transforming the way teams work. It represents a purpose and culture change within du – to an agile, forward thinking telco that is able to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the acceleration of digital technologies. The new HQ is designed to create an integrated work environment, which will enable our employees to deliver great results and better services for our customers.”

The new HQ will bring employee groups together to improve teamwork, advance innovation and increase efficiency – making du a more streamlined and agile company and improving profit growth for the organisation.

