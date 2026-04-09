Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Driven | Forbes Global Properties, a prominent leader in the UAE’s luxury real estate market, has released new, proprietary data from its Abu Dhabi 2025 report and Q1 2026 observations, marking the official opening of its new Abu Dhabi headquarters and reinforcing its strategic expansion and long-term confidence in the capital. The data points to evolving capital allocation trends across Abu Dhabi's property market.

In 2025, total real estate transactions reached AED 94 billion in the first nine months, with volumes increasing 48 percent year-on-year. Foreign direct investment by individuals totalled AED 6.2 billion over the same period, with capital inflows from 97 nationalities. Residential prices grew approximately 52 percent in off-plan properties and 39 percent in ready units between 2021 and 2025, while gross rental yields reached 7.4 percent.

Early 2026 activity suggests the market is building on that base but shifting in character. Current trends indicate a preference for completed, income-generating assets over more speculative opportunities, with investors placing greater weight on asset quality, risk management, and income visibility. Increased activity in ready properties through 2025 had already signalled this direction, and a tightening supply pipeline, combined with sustained demand in established communities, is expected to support continued price stability and reinforce this shift towards fundamentals-led investment.

Commenting on the data, Abdullah Alajaji, CEO of Driven Properties, said, "The 2025 data reflects the strength of the market, and our decision to establish a dedicated presence in Abu Dhabi aligns with that momentum. What we're seeing in early 2026 is capital becoming more selective, with investors prioritising assets that deliver visible income and long-term value. This points to a more mature and disciplined market environment, which Abu Dhabi is well positioned to support.”

Abdallah Alhusari, Director of Abu Dhabi Branch at Driven Properties, commented, “The opening of our new office reflects our strategic commitment to Abu Dhabi and its long-term growth trajectory. The capital is attracting a high-quality investor base that values stability, strong planning, and sustainable growth, and having a dedicated presence on the ground allows us to serve that demand more closely while contributing to the next phase of Abu Dhabi’s real estate story.”

In expanding to Abu Dhabi with a new branch, Driven Properties reflects its broader strategy of deepening its footprint in key growth markets across the UAE while continuing to strengthen its advisory capabilities for investors, developers, and end users.

The company’s findings were presented during a market briefing by Abdullah Alajaji, CEO of Driven Properties, Abdallah Alhusari, Director of Abu Dhabi Branch at Driven Properties, and Omar Shehata, Head of Broker Management at Aldar. The session was attended by media, industry stakeholders and distinguished guests.

The full Abu Dhabi 2025 report provides detailed analysis of market dynamics and investment trends and is available here: https://www.drivenproperties.com/reports/abu-dhabi-2025-report.

About Driven | Forbes Global Properties

Since 2010, Driven | Forbes Global Properties has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading real estate brokerages and property management companies, delivering award-winning, bespoke solutions tailored to every client aspiration. Driven | Forbes Global Properties prides itself on its unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and building lasting relationships based on trust and credibility.

As the sole member of Forbes Global Properties in the UAE, the brokerage has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s luxury real estate landscape. Its dedicated team of over 700 specialists with in-depth market knowledge provides invaluable expertise at every step, from property selection to management, ensuring long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Driven | Forbes Global Properties has brokered some of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline. Its portfolio boasts iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Looking ahead, Driven | Forbes Global Properties remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise, innovation, and unwavering client focus to continue shaping the city’s future and pioneering new standards of excellence in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.drivenproperties.com/