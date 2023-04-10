Dubai, UAE: DRIFT Beach Dubai has announced that it will be hosting a one-off exclusive private dining experience at its luxurious Private Beach Cabana on Friday 28th April, from 7pm. As part of Dubai Food Festival, the chic destination will welcome up to 16 guests for the intimate dinner, offering a delicious and refined five-course menu.

To make this a truly unforgettable dining experience, the table will be situated on the private cabana lawns overlooking the private infinity pool and lush garden, complemented with views of the ocean and the Dubai Marina skyline glimmering in the background.

Priced at AED 400 per person, the menu has been created to give diners a five-course culinary journey through France, with each course exploring a different region through the flavours, ingredients, and techniques for which it is famous. The menu reflects DRIFT Beach Dubai’s signature simple yet innovative approach to cooking.

To start is the La Flammekueche au caviar, very thinly rolled bread dough with crème fraiche, thinly sliced onions, lardons and Oscietra caviar, followed by Les huitres de l’étang de Thau, a trio of pink Tarbouriech oysters from a lagoon in the South of France. Les Asperges blanches du Val de Loire au St Maure, white asparagus, goat cheese mousseline, tarragon vinaigrette and roasted hazelnut is then served ahead of the main event, Le confit de canard aux petits pois which is a delectable Mallard Duck leg complemented with young peas, lardons, and braised lettuce. For dessert, diners can indulge in a Le Chocolat noir, a creamy valrhona manjari chocolate mousse with a choco coconut crisp and fresh strawberries.

For an additional AED 300 per person, guests can opt for a pairing of DRIFT’s signature wines and rare finds, which have been masterfully matched to each course and their corresponding regions.

The menu has been thoughtfully curated by Chef de Cuisine Sylvain Noël, who ensures each guest will be transported to the beautiful land of Provence with every mouthful. With different types of Provençal native herbs, olive oil and the freshest and finest ingredients, each dish results in a satisfyingly rich and colourful delicacy imbued with rustic characters.

Tucked at the back of the award-winning beach club, the Private Beach Cabana, priced at AED 6,000, has been designed to offer guests the perfect luxury beach-day experience. Floor to ceiling windows offer stunning views, and a décor featuring relaxed tones and muted blues create a feeling of being at one with the surrounding ocean. Therefore this is a magnificent opportunity for guests to experience the spectacular Private Beach Cabana at night.

Pre-booking for the Dubai Food Festival dinner is required. To book your spot, please click on the link here: https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=989176&restref=989176&experienceId=154704

ABOUT DRIFT BEACH DUBAI

DRIFT is an award-winning beach club located at one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels, One&Only Royal Mirage. Since opening in 2017, DRIFT has become one of the city’s best beachfront locations and pools, offering understated elegance through its adult-only beach club, as well as its chic Provençal restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

ABOUT SUNSET HOSPITALITY GROUP

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in nine countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations.

SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Celebrating its first 10 years last year, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to more than 50 operating venues and extend its footprint to 14 countries by 2023. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com