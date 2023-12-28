Jeddah, In a momentous occasion, Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital, under the esteemed management of Abeer Medical Group, proudly announces the celebration of its ‘25000 Miracles’ program, marking the joyous birth of 25,000 babies. The hospital, recognized for its commitment to excellence, holds accreditation from both the Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) and the Joint Commission International (JCI).

To commemorate this significant achievement, the hospital has adorned its premises with vibrant decorations, including eye-catching holdings and danglers, reflecting the jubilation surrounding the ‘25000 Miracles’ initiative.

The grand event, scheduled to take place, will be a heartwarming affair featuring selected babies and their parents. Eminent doctors, dedicated hospital staff, and esteemed community leaders will also grace the occasion, emphasizing the collaborative effort that has led to this remarkable milestone in maternal care.

The celebration is not just a reflection of the hospital’s commitment to medical excellence but also a testament to the trust and confidence bestowed upon Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital by the community. The cultural programs incorporated into the event promise an engaging and festive atmosphere, blending the joy of new life with the rich tapestry of the local heritage.

Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital, the visionary leader behind the hospital’s success, expressed gratitude to the entire healthcare team, the parents, and the community for their unwavering support throughout this incredible journey. The event aims not only to celebrate the 25,000 newborns but also to reinforce the hospital’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services.

As the ‘25000 Miracles’ celebration unfolds, it stands as a shining example of medical achievement, community collaboration, and the boundless joy that accompanies the birth of each precious life at Dr. Hassan Ghazzawi Hospital.