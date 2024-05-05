Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, the Secretary General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, has stated that the Centre's upcoming celebration of its thirtieth anniversary will be graced by renowned political, diplomatic, legal, and commercial dignitaries from both governmental and private sectors across the Gulf region, and emphasized the meticulous completion of arrangements for hosting this ceremony in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where the Centre is headquartered, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Dr. Al-Hamad further stated that the commemoration of the thirtieth anniversary of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre's inception will feature various activities, including the unveiling of the "GCC Commercial Arbitrator Day" and the establishment of the "GCC Commercial Arbitration Academy".

These initiatives are part of the Centre's celebration of its three-decade journey of excellence in commercial arbitration, aligned with the visions of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, in this regard.

The Secretary General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre highlighted that amidst the celebratory events, bilateral and group business meetings and discussions will be organized. These gatherings will bring together key stakeholders in commercial arbitration, legal, and commercial spheres from the Gulf region to deliberate on bolstering collaborative efforts to fortify trust in the Arab Gulf region as a premier destination for resolving commercial disputes and attracting investments.

Furthermore, Dr. Al Hamad underscored that this commemoration serves as an opportune moment for the exchange of insights and expertise. Reflecting on the Centre's achievements over the decades, it has fostered a conducive arbitration environment grounded in robust legal and ethical principles. The Centre has been instrumental in delivering equitable and efficacious resolutions to commercial disputes, thanks to its seasoned and highly proficient arbitration cadre dedicated to providing top-tier services to disputing parties.

Dr. Al Hamad also noted that the thirtieth anniversary celebration of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre marks a pivotal juncture in the implementation of its new strategy. This strategy endeavors to elevate the Centre to the ranks of the world's top 10 commercial arbitration Centres, and highlighted the significant progress already made toward this aspiration, attributing it to the establishment of an integrated commercial arbitration framework in the Gulf region. This progress is further propelled by the concerted efforts of the Centre's adept personnel and specialized programs aimed at grooming them into internationally recognized arbitrators, thereby enhancing their skills and adaptability in line with contemporary developments.

