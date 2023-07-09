AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office a delegation from the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) headed by Mr. Adil Okab, IFI president, and Dr. Osama Al-Quraishi, advisor to the Federation to discuss cooperation.



Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the delegation and he acknowledged the efforts of the Iraqi public associations in enhancing industrial development in Iraq, and commended the leading role the IFI plays in serving the country's industrial sector.



He said that TAG.Global is in the process of carrying out several projects in Iraq, including the establishment of a factory for the manufacturing of laptops for which the foundation stone will be laid during his upcoming visit to Iraq. He also affirmed TAG.Global’s keenness to offer its consulting expertise to all public and private sectors projects for the development of Iraq, through its offices in Baghdad and Erbil and its cadres and technical teams located in the offices of neighboring countries.



For his part, Mr. Okab expressed his pride in cooperating with TAG.Global, which has a well-earned reputation at a global scale, particularly in the provision of consulting and professional services. Additionally, he highlighted the Federation’s commitment, represented by the Board of Directors and all its staff, to achieve progress in various fields.



He said that the IFI plays an important role in protecting 63,000 industrial facilities in the country, and effectively contributes to preparing and drafting legislation that enhances the contribution of Iraqi industries to national economy.



Mr. Okab went on to point out that the Federation, represented by its Board of Directors and all its employees, is keen to develop its functions in many fields, expressing eagerness to maintain cooperation with TAG.Global for its distinguished reputation in consultancy and professional services.



It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices worldwide. It provides consulting and professional services, as well as technological products. Its member firm, Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP), is the largest worldwide in the provision of IP protection services.



The Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) is an independent organization that includes the stakeholders of Iraqi industries. It aims to serve industry and industrialists, and support the national economy. Its core mission is to technically raise the level of workforce in the industrial sector and develop their capabilities.