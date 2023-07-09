AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office a delegation from the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) headed by Mr. Adil Okab, IFI president, and Dr. Osama Al-Quraishi, advisor to the Federation to discuss cooperation.
Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the delegation and he acknowledged the efforts of the Iraqi public associations in enhancing industrial development in Iraq, and commended the leading role the IFI plays in serving the country's industrial sector.
He said that TAG.Global is in the process of carrying out several projects in Iraq, including the establishment of a factory for the manufacturing of laptops for which the foundation stone will be laid during his upcoming visit to Iraq. He also affirmed TAG.Global’s keenness to offer its consulting expertise to all public and private sectors projects for the development of Iraq, through its offices in Baghdad and Erbil and its cadres and technical teams located in the offices of neighboring countries.
For his part, Mr. Okab expressed his pride in cooperating with TAG.Global, which has a well-earned reputation at a global scale, particularly in the provision of consulting and professional services. Additionally, he highlighted the Federation’s commitment, represented by the Board of Directors and all its staff, to achieve progress in various fields.
He said that the IFI plays an important role in protecting 63,000 industrial facilities in the country, and effectively contributes to preparing and drafting legislation that enhances the contribution of Iraqi industries to national economy.
Mr. Okab went on to point out that the Federation, represented by its Board of Directors and all its employees, is keen to develop its functions in many fields, expressing eagerness to maintain cooperation with TAG.Global for its distinguished reputation in consultancy and professional services.
It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices worldwide. It provides consulting and professional services, as well as technological products. Its member firm, Abu-Ghazaleh Intellectual Property (AGIP), is the largest worldwide in the provision of IP protection services.
The Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) is an independent organization that includes the stakeholders of Iraqi industries. It aims to serve industry and industrialists, and support the national economy. Its core mission is to technically raise the level of workforce in the industrial sector and develop their capabilities.
Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh receives delegation from Iraqi Federation of Industries
Headed by Mr. Adil Okab, IFI president, and Dr. Osama Al-Quraishi, advisor to the Federation to discuss cooperation
AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office a delegation from the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) headed by Mr. Adil Okab, IFI president, and Dr. Osama Al-Quraishi, advisor to the Federation to discuss cooperation.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.