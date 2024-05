One small cut to the Bank of England's interest rate would still leave monetary policy in restrictive territory, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

"One cut, we're probably assuming it's a small cut obviously, would still leave us with restrictive monetary policy," Bailey told a press conference after the bank kept rates on hold at 5.25%.

