Dubai, UAE: DP World is set to actively participate in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE Government’s Emiratisation goals and providing opportunities for UAE nationals within the logistics and supply chain sector.

DP World will engage with Emirati graduates and professionals to showcase the diverse job roles and training initiatives available at the company, which is Great Place to Work® certified, and build a robust database of talented Emirati professionals who want to explore careers in the industry. DP World currently employees over 113,000 people from more than 160 nationalities across its global network.

Aligned with the UAE’s national goals of enhancing Emiratisation, upskilling the local workforce, and preparing young Emiratis for the evolving job market, the Ru’ya Careers offers a valuable platform for UAE nationals. The platform connects aspiring jobseekers with career opportunities, industry-led workshops, and discussions designed to enhance employability. This year’s theme, “[YOU]th Can,” focuses on youth empowerment and the role of technology in shaping the future of work in the UAE.

Marwan Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President of People at DP World GCC, said: “Our Emiratisation programmes are tailored to inspire, educate, and empower Emirati professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive within our organisation and beyond. As a leading employer in the UAE, we are proud to contribute to our national vision of building a dynamic and skilled workforce, nurturing the next generation of Emirati leaders.”

DP World's commitment to Emiratisation is reflected in a wide range of targeted programmes designed to nurture and empower local talent. The Ruwad Graduate Programme provides employment opportunities for UAE nationals with up to two years of experience, fostering innovation, building leadership skill and encouraging participants to embrace DP World's core principles. Additionally, the Ta'heel Sponsorship Programme supports and sponsors Emirati students from accredited colleges and universities, offering them job development opportunities, exposure to different organisational areas, and mentorship from company leaders.

The Bedaya Summer Programme provides young Emiratis in high school and college the chance to explore the work environment during their summer break, gaining valuable hands-on experience at DP World's head office. The Forsa Internship Programme allows UAE nationals to gain work experience aligned with their qualifications, while the Mubadara Volunteering Programme supports students by offering volunteering opportunities that fulfil their academic requirements.

The Tumoohi Careers Initiative offers a unique opportunity to gain exposure to large corporations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), allowing UAE nationals to develop specialised skills and connect with potential employers across various industries.

Beyond Emiratisation, DP World is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that prioritises employee well-being. As well as being recognised as a Great Place to Work®, DP World has been named as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™️ in the GCC. The company offers progressive policies, including flexible work options, comprehensive wellbeing support and various social activities to promote a positive work culture.

Marwan added: “At DP World, creating a healthy work-life balance is integral to our culture. Our commitment to professional development and career growth is matched by our focus on nurturing a positive and engaging workplace culture where people can thrive.”

DP World also focuses on diversity and inclusion, striving to increase female representation at all levels of the company, with a goal of achieving 30% female representation in management roles by 2025. Initiatives like MentorHer and Women on Board empower women to advance their careers and contribute to a more balanced and inclusive workforce.

