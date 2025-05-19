UAE – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, took center stage at the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025 held on May 14–15 at the world-class Festival Arena in Dubai, by winning two prestigious awards — “Most Trusted Broker” and “Fastest & Most Secure Withdrawals”, amplifying its role as an innovator shaping the future of trading.

Serving as the Official Sponsor, XS.com emphasized its dedication to empowering the global trading community with cutting-edge solutions and a service model that puts traders’ needs at the forefront.

Smart Vision’s summit brought together thousands of traders, investors, and financial experts, creating a high-energy environment filled with fresh ideas, transformative strategies, and endless networking opportunities.

The booth of the global multi-asset broker became a magnet for traders, highlighting its powerful trading platforms, real-time market insights, and innovative services that are raising the bar for what traders can expect from their platforms.

Shadi Salloum, MENA Regional Director at XS.com, expressed his gratitude for the recognition:

“Winning the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ and ‘Fastest & Most Secure Withdrawals’ awards is an immense honor. We owe this win to the incredible traders who put their confidence in us, and to our powerhouse team whose tireless effort and passion elevate expectations even higher for what great service looks like in this industry. Being the Official Sponsor of the Forex Traders Summit isn’t just a role—it’s a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to the people, progress, and passion that drive the trading world forward.”

The awards also reflected XS.com’s accelerating influence throughout the MENA region, where innovation, trust, and trader-first service are setting it apart. Through a bold blend of localized support, insightful education, and next-gen infrastructure, XS.com continues to deliver real-world impact—earning lasting trust and driving innovation across the financial community.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, shared his remarks on the collaboration:

“By consistently delivering value, XS.com has become a benchmark for quality and progress in the financial world. Their track record of innovation and dedication to trader success made XS.com a deserving recipient of the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ and ‘Fastest & Most Secure Withdrawals’ awards. From start to finish, their contribution was indispensable, and we were proud to have them at the heart of this year’s summit.”

This achievement reinforces XS.com’s momentum as it continues to reshape how traders engage with the markets—regionally and worldwide. XS.com stays laser-focused on innovation and transparency, equipping traders with the tools and confidence to take on the markets with clarity and control.

XS Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.