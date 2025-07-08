RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, and EVIQ, Saudi Arabia’s leading electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure provider, have signed a strategic agreement to supercharge the roll-out of electric vehicles across the Kingdom.

Under the partnership, the two companies will expand Saudi Arabia’s EV charging network throughout major cities and mobility hubs. Together, they will strategically define priority locations for new charging stations and establish dedicated fleet-charging hubs, including one at Blacklane’s new Gulf regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The strategic alliance reinforces the shared vision of Blacklane and EVIQ to fast-track a robust and sustainable EV ecosystem, supporting the Kingdom’s long-term goals for environmental stewardship and smart mobility.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane, said: “Blacklane’s partnership with EVIQ marks a significant milestone in our bold agenda to redefine sustainable luxury mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As we rapidly scale operations across the nation, we’re thrilled to have EVIQ on-board to actively support our expanding electric fleet. Together we are setting new benchmarks for sustainable innovation and success.”

Mohammed Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, added: “This partnership with Blacklane reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the growth of electric mobility in the Kingdom. By integrating national charging infrastructure with premium fleet operations, we aim to reinforce the foundation for a scalable, future-ready transport ecosystem aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030”.

The partnership builds on Blacklane’s recent addition of Lucid’s advanced electric vehicles into its Saudi fleet, part of its broader plan to significantly increase the number of EVs on offer to guests choosing the global chauffeur service. As the first rapid-charging network across the Kingdom, EVIQ is a strong match for Blacklane’s culture of innovation and mobility sector disruption.

Blacklane will integrate EVIQ’s extensive public charging network into its operations across the Kingdom. This will ensure convenient and reliable access to charging for Blacklane’s growing electric fleet, supporting the company’s commitment to sustainable, high-end mobility. The two companies will also explore joint system integration opportunities to enhance network efficiency and user experience.

The company’s track record in electrification investment is extensive with almost all journeys in Dubai taking place in an electric vehicle, and a very high percentage of electric-powered journeys in further international cities such as London.

This new partnership will include co-developed training programmes as part of Blacklane’s Chauffeur Training Academy. Blacklane’s chauffeur partners will learn charging best practices, reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to service excellence, safety, and sustainability.

Blacklane’s ongoing expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is supported by TASARU Mobility Investments (“TASARU”), an investment entity wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund ("PIF").

About Blacklane

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable transportation in over 50 countries. With services ranging from airport transfers and city-to-city rides to on-demand and hourly bookings, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up employs 400+ people worldwide and partners with thousands of chauffeurs to deliver first-class service. As a leader in sustainable mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, trusted by top luxury travel brands and discerning clients across six continents.

About EVIQ – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company:

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, that is the first-of-its-kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software, to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment and related software, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a cornerstone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportations, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.