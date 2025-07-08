Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) continues to strengthen its global reputation as a leading development institution by financing strategic projects that create lasting and sustainable impact on communities. As part of its strategic partnership with the Republic of Maldives, ADFD today inaugurated the implementation of Maafaru International Airport, a project funded with an investment of approximately AED 367 million. This initiative reflects the shared commitment to advancing critical sectors and supporting a prosperous and sustainable future.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Maldives; H.E. Dr. Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure of the Republic of Maldives; and H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, alongside senior ministers and officials from both parties.

ADFD played a key role in the construction of Maafaru International Airport, with a runway that extends across 2,850 metres in length and 45 metres in width, as well as accommodating several Airbus A330 and Boeing B-777 aircraft. This project aims to meet the growing passenger demand and serves as a gateway to seven luxury resorts across the Maldives and the surrounding region.

Regarding this inauguration, H.E Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Maldives extended his appreciation towards His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his ongoing commitment towards sustainable development efforts in the Maldives. He emphasized that the UAE’s support reflects the strategic bilateral relations between the nations and the country’s unwavering commitment to supporting partner nations in achieving their development goals. He also emphasised ADFD’s key role in financing transformative infrastructure projects and its continued support for the development of key economic sectors in the Maldives.

H.E Mohamed Saeed added: “The inauguration of Maafaru International Airport construction, financed by ADFD, represents a transformative milestone in our national development journey. This strategic project is set to substantially enhance our infrastructure capacity, accelerate sustainable economic growth, and firmly position the Maldives as a world-class destination for tourism, trade and global investment,” he added.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Muththalib said: “Our strategic partnership with ADFD has been instrumental in delivering impactful, high-value projects that advance national priorities across the Maldives. The implementation of Maafaru International Airport is a testament to this collaboration through strengthening our transport infrastructure, fuelling economic activity, generating employment, and reinforcing the Maldives’ role in global trade and connectivity”

He added: “with this project, we aim to increase the airport’s operational capacity. From inception to execution, we prioritized the integration of innovative technologies and state-of-art systems to elevate aviation safety and operational efficiency, while maintaining a strong focus on environmental sustainability and preserving the Maldives’ unique natural ecosystems.”

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said: “Our participation in this exceptional event marks a significant milestone in the development cooperation between Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Government of the Maldives. The inauguration of Maafaru International Airport reflects our mutual commitment to advancing sustainable development and strengthening infrastructure in our partner countries.”

H.E Al Suwaidi added: “This milestone project is fully aligned with our shared vision of driving economic progress and enhancing infrastructure resilience. We are confident that this project will result in multiple strategic benefits, from attracting foreign investment and enhancing tourism growth, to supporting the Maldives’ long-term economic development.”

Since initiating its development efforts in the Maldives in 1978, ADFD has financed 11 strategic projects with a total value exceeding AED 1.11 billion. These projects have supported vital sectors such as transport, energy, tourism, and healthcare, contributing significantly to improving quality of life and driving the Maldives’ long-term economic and social development.