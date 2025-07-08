Zurich / Paris - Group Banque Richelieu, an international private wealth and asset manager based in Paris, closed the acquisition of Kaleido Private Bank, a Swiss private bank based in Zurich. The bank will complement the geographical footprint of the group, which operates in France, Monaco and in the UAE through Banque Richelieu GCC, across 3 business lines: wealth management, asset management and investment banking. Kaleido will become Banque Richelieu Switzerland*. This acquisition brings the group’s assets under management to ca. €10 billion.

Banque Richelieu Switzerland’s clients will benefit from an enhanced range of wealth and asset management products and services and an established international network of a Group with more than €200m consolidated shareholder’s equity and 27% tier 1 capital ratio.

Group Banque Richelieu has recognized expertise in exclusive and bespoke private banking services, corporate finance and asset management (including long-standing equity, fixed income & money market strategies with a proven track record).

This is a major step in Group Banque Richelieu’s international growth strategy to consolidate its position in the international wealth management market while delivering high-quality services that meet the highest compliance standards.

“Group Banque Richelieu has consistently worked to develop its activities and grew its assets under management by over €7 billion in seven years. This acquisition is fully in line with our international development strategy and strengthens our position among our clients on a global scale. Switzerland remains the epicenter of wealth management in Europe and is one of the largest international markets. Group Banque Richelieu is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service for Banque Richelieu Switzerland’s clients. We will enhance the bank’s distinctive value proposition capitalizing on the synergies within the Group’s business and product offerings.” says Sylvain Fondeur, CEO Compagnie Financière Richelieu (Group Banque Richelieu).

*subject to regulatory approval

Press contact :

Claire Luzinier, Head of Group’s Communication : claire.luzinier@banquerichelieu.com

Nigel Sillitoe, Insight Discovery, E sillitoe@insight-discovery.com

About Group Banque Richelieu:

international private wealth and asset manager, managed from Paris by the holding Compagnie Financière Richelieu. It currently employs 215 people in Banque Richelieu Monaco, Banque Richelieu France, Richelieu Corporate Finance, Richelieu Invest, and Banque Richelieu GCC sister company based in Abu Dhabi. The Group's assets under management total nearly 10 billion euros today. Group Banque Richelieu offers a unique customer experience. We stand out from our competitors thanks to our responsiveness and the quality of our exchanges and support, which are recognized by both our customers and partners. More information : banquerichelieu.com et https://news.banquerichelieu.com/