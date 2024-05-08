Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based dnata Travel, the UAE’s original travel agency and VisitBritain, Britain’s national tourism agency, have partnered to promote new destination packages with exciting experiences and extended itineraries to attract travellers across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) to discover more of Britain in 2024 and beyond.

With a growing presence across the GCC, dnata Travel has consistently reported the UK as one of the top ten international travel destinations for its travellers since its inception 65 years ago. As part of its new campaign with VisitBritain, dnata Travel is launching bespoke packages and rates focused on the themes of its research – including cities, coast and countryside, and multi-destination travel itineraries – ahead of the peak summer travel period.

Based on VisitBritain research conducted in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Britain was perceived as the top mid to long-haul destination for travellers – leading the USA, France, Italy, and Switzerland. VisitBritain’s research also shows that visitors from the GCC market rate Britain highly for having ‘beautiful coasts and countryside to explore,’ ‘a thriving arts and contemporary culture scene’, ‘a place where I can explore history and heritage’, and as ‘good for seeing famous sites and places’.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure at dnata Travel, commented: “The UK has always represented one of our most popular international destinations for GCC travellers, including across the summer months of 2023. London has typically been the destination of choice, so we are excited to bring a different side of the UK closer to our travellers this year based on VisitBritain’s research findings. The launch of the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme is also a huge benefit for GCC nationals – making travel to the UK more accessible than ever before.”

Carol Maddison, Deputy Director Middle East and Asia at VisitBritain, added: “The GCC is a very important visitor source market for the UK with visitors forecast to spend £3 billion this year. With the launch of the ETA and strong airline capacity, travel to the UK is more affordable, accessible, and seamless for visitors from the Gulf. Working with dnata Travel, we are highlighting the breadth of exciting experiences and destinations waiting for GCC visitors here in Britain, not just in London but across the nations and regions. From surfing along our wild coastlines to experiencing our breathtaking landscapes or our bustling, vibrant cities, we’re showing that there is always more to explore in Britain.”

Taking on board the findings from VisitBritain’s extensive GCC-based research over recent years, dnata Travel’s new UK travel itineraries focus on:

Wild coastlines and charming countryside, including the Lake District, Northumberland, and the Cotswolds in England, as well as highlights of the Scottish Highlands.

Arts and culture, from Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-Upon-Avon to a tour of Liverpool, a UNESCO City of Music and home of The Beatles.

History and heritage, deep-rooted in the history of their namesake capital cities, this includes the iconic Tower of London and Edinburgh Castle.

Famous sites and places, including Manchester’s impressive football stadiums and trip to Scotland’s scenic Cairngorms National Park – a setting for blockbuster movies.

To explore UK city breaks, multi-destination itineraries and more from VisitBritain and dnata Travel, visit www.dnataTravel.com. For more travel advice and inspiration, contact the dnata Travel experts via call or WhatsApp on 800 DNATA (36282), on social media @dnataTravel, email holidays@dnatatravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet, with stores located across the GCC.

Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com