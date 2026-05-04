Dubai, UAE – Disrupt-X, an enterprise technology provider for the built environment, has partnered with Delta Flow Global, a company specializing in port asset optimization, to introduce an intelligent operating system for global ports. Through this collaboration, Disrupt-X will bring the capabilities of its ALEF 360° platform to port operators, supporting maintenance management, enterprise asset management, and real-time operational visibility across complex port environments.

Ports operate across highly complex, asset-intensive environments where equipment reliability, operational continuity, workforce coordination, and infrastructure visibility directly impact daily performance. As operators manage terminals, logistics zones, machinery, utilities, and critical infrastructure, connected systems become essential to reduce delays, improve maintenance planning, and support faster operational response.

By introducing solutions like CMMS, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and real-time monitoring capabilities to the ports industry, the platform will help operators manage critical assets, maintenance activities, workforce tasks, inspections, and operational data through one unified system. This will support improved equipment uptime, reduced manual coordination, faster response to operational issues, and better decision-making across terminals, logistics zones, and port facilities.

“This collaboration marks an important step in bringing Disrupt-X’s intelligent operating system capabilities into the global ports industry. By working with Delta Flow Global, we are introducing this capability to port environments, helping operators bring maintenance, asset data, and operational workflows into one connected system,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X.

“With more than 30 years of genba experience in port asset management and maintenance, Delta Flow Global has a clear view of how asset performance, maintenance decisions, and operational reliability translate into business risk. Our collaboration with Disrupt‑X enables the delivery of bespoke, live time industry‑specific intelligent operating solutions that reduce unplanned downtime, control lifecycle costs, improve decision‑making, and mitigate core business risks affecting revenue, cost, and continuity—ultimately delivering resilient, sustainable value at the P&L level,” commented Pietro Nesti, Managing Director at Delta Flow Global.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared commitment to supporting the digital transformation of global port infrastructure by introducing practical, scalable, and asset-focused technology capabilities into one of the world’s most operationally critical sectors.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider modernizing corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. Its ALEF 360° platform delivers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM), Asset Management, Integrated Building Management System (IBMS), and Energy & Sustainability Management. Designed for property owners, facility managers, and real estate enterprises, ALEF 360° enhances operational efficiency, automates maintenance processes, and supports sustainability initiatives through AI-driven technology.

Disrupt-X stands out by offering technology-agnostic solutions, ensuring clients benefit from seamless integration, scalability, and enhanced control over their property and facility management operations.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

More on Delta Flow Global:

Delta Flow Global delivers performance‑driven asset and maintenance optimization solutions for ports, airports, logistics networks, and facilities management (FM) operations.

They help asset‑intensive organizations increase uptime, control operational risk, reduce costs, and extend asset life through risk‑based maintenance strategies, intelligent asset monitoring, and data‑driven decision support. By improving reliability, lowering lifecycle costs, and aligning operators with OEMs, DFG enable smarter operations, resilient infrastructure, and long‑term value creation.

Please visit: https://deltaflowglobal.com/