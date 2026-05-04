Ras Al Khaimah - RAK Ceramics, an Emirati company and global leader in the ceramics sector, announced its participation in the 5th edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, taking place from 4 to 7 May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by ADNEC Group. Through its participation, the company will showcase its latest innovations and reinforce its commitment to advancing the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

As part of its presence at the event, RAK Ceramics will feature two dedicated exhibition booths, located at 13 - ES20 and C11 - 175. Through these platforms, the company will present a range of its latest product innovations and integrated solutions, alongside insights into its core corporate pillars, long-term strategic direction, and strong Emirati identity rooted in heritage and craftsmanship.

In addition, RAK Ceramics will highlight a selection of its key brands and premium offerings, including Maximus and ELIE SAAB surfaces, which represent the company’s leadership in large-format slabs and luxury design collaborations. The showcase will also feature RAK Porcelain, demonstrating advanced tableware solutions, and KLUDI, its premium bathroom and kitchen fittings brand, underscoring the breadth of RAK Ceramics’ diversified portfolio across lifestyle and built environment solutions.

The participation comes at a time when the UAE’s manufacturing sector continues to demonstrate resilience and cohesion amid evolving global and regional dynamics. RAK Ceramics’ presence at MIITE 2026 reflects its ongoing role as a leading industrial player aligned with national priorities to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, enhance supply chain integration, and contribute to the country’s broader economic diversification and industrial growth agenda.

During the event, the company will engage with key stakeholders from across the public and private sectors, including industry leaders, investors, and partners, to explore collaboration opportunities and support the development of innovative, scalable manufacturing solutions.

RAK Ceramics emphasized that its participation in MIITE 2026 underscores its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive industrial base, while continuing to deliver high-quality products that meet both domestic and international market demands.

For more information about the event agenda and participating exhibitors, visit: https://www.miite.ae/en/agenda and https://exhibitors.miite.ae/make-it-in-the-emirates-2026/Exhibitors

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics ranks as the third largest group worldwide operating in the ceramics industry. Specialized in floors and surface coverings in ceramic and porcelain stoneware, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the company has a production capacity of 118 million square metres of tiles, 5.7 million sanitary fixtures, 36 million pieces of tableware and 2.6 million faucets elements per year in the company’s 23 advance manufacturing plants in the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh, and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Ras al-Khaima, in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics supplies customers in over 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.



RAK Ceramics is a publicly held company quoted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the UAE and, as a group, has a yearly turnover of approximately 1 billion US dollars.

Website: https://www.rakceramics.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sufiya Sheikh

E-mail: Sufiya.sheikh@rakceramics.com

Tel: +971 (0) 7246 7428



Kaizzen Communications Consultants LLC

E. rakceramics@kaizzencomm.com