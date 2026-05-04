Abu Dhabi, UAE: Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC), part of Mubadala Bio, today announced the opening of a new 2,500 sqm warehouse in KEZAD, significantly enhancing its operational capacity. The expansion enables GMSC, which operates under the Pharma Logistics vertical of Mubadala Bio, to support the company’s long-term growth strategy and reinforce its commitment to advancing the UAE’s healthcare supply chain infrastructure.

With this expansion, GMSC has more than doubled its warehouse area from 2,266 sqm to 4,766 sqm and more than tripled its total pallet capacity from 2,000 to 6,500. In addition, the cold chain area has increased from 20 sqm to 100 sqm, enhancing the company’s ability to handle temperature-sensitive medical supplies.

Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio said: “GMSC’s expansion reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s healthcare supply chain infrastructure. This milestone increases logistics capacity and scalability, supporting national drug security and enabling the efficient, reliable delivery of critical medicines and medical products across the country.”

The new facility represents a major step forward in GMSC’s mission to provide end-to-end logistics solutions for the healthcare and life sciences sector. The expanded capacity will enable GMSC to support growing demand from government and private healthcare providers for critical medical products.[FA1]

GMSC is a leading national provider of end-to-end medical supply chain solutions in the UAE. The company delivers a full spectrum of services, including demand planning, procurement, logistics, inventory management, warehousing and maintenance of medical equipment. With over 10,000 different SKUs, GMSC supports around 200 healthcare facilities in the UAE and works with a network of nearly 400 suppliers to ensure reliable and efficient access to medical products across the country. As part of Mubadala Bio’s Pharma Logistics vertical, GMSC plays a central role in strengthening the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure and advancing national drug security.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae