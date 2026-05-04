Umm Al Quwain, UAE – Gulf Craft has successfully completed the delivery of three 36 ft utility vessels to Sharjah Civil Defence at its Umm Al Quwain shipyard, reinforcing the emirate’s marine emergency response and rescue capabilities.

The newly delivered vessels will support Sharjah Civil Defence’s critical operations across coastal waters, including rapid-response interventions and marine rescue missions. Designed with multi-role functionality in mind, each vessel is configured to enable swift deployment, efficient on-deck operations, and ease of maintenance—key requirements for high-performance emergency services.

Built to meet the demands of frontline responders, the vessels combine practical deck layouts with reliable performance, ensuring readiness in time-sensitive situations. The delivery underscores Gulf Craft’s continued commitment to supporting government and public service entities with purpose-built marine solutions.

Gulf Craft also provides ongoing after-sales support through its regional network, ensuring operational continuity and long-term reliability for public service fleets.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is a key player in the global leisure marine industry, with expertise in the design and production of superyachts, yachts, and leisure craft, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities and shipyards across the UAE and the Maldives. Gulf Craft combines this with a full-spectrum of marine services - including maintenance and refit capabilities.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities include a 43,000 sq m shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 9,000 sq m manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 73,000 sq m facility set to launch soon.

The Gulf Craft Group oversees the Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat brands, with vessels ranging from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced composite technology, powerful engineering, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate multinational team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite semi-production superyacht.

Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

To date, the company has built over 10,000 yachts and boats. Its vertically integrated manufacturing model offers full control of cost and quality, and an unrivalled capability to build semi-custom superyachts for yachting enthusiasts worldwide. www.gulfcraftgroup.com