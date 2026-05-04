Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first quarter of 2026, with 2% increase in net income after tax reaching $ 275.8 million as compared to $ 271 million for the same period last year. The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $ 13.1 billion.

Compared to the same period last year, the Group’s Assets grew by 9% to reach $ 79 billion, loans grew by 7% to reach $ 41.9 billion, and deposits grew by 8% to reach $ 57.5 billion.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated that Arab Bank delivered a solid performance in the first quarter of 2026, despite ongoing global and regional tensions and their impact on energy markets and global supply chains. He emphasized that these results reflect the strength of the bank’s well-diversified and resilient business model, supported by a strong regional presence, a solid capital base, high-quality assets, ample liquidity, and prudent risk management policies.

Mr. Masri reaffirmed confidence in the bank’s capacity to sustain earnings momentum and deliver consistent, long-term value to shareholders.

Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, stated that Arab Bank delivered consistent performance while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet during the first quarter 2026. She highlighted that the bank’s revenue grew by 6% driven by sustainable growth in its business. The Group’s liquidity and asset quality remain solid where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72.8% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2 %.

Ms. Sadik reaffirmed the Group’s strong commitment to business continuity and robust risk management practices. She highlighted that the Group’s resilient infrastructure and versatile operational capabilities, coupled with ongoing coordination with regulatory authorities in every market where the bank operates, have ensured seamless service delivery and maintained full operational readiness at all times.

Ms. Sadik emphasized the bank’s ongoing investment in digital capabilities, noting that its expanding suite of innovative, customer-centric solutions is aligned with global standards and continues to enhance service delivery across markets and segments.