Dubai, UAE – SupperClub, the region’s premium dining and lifestyle membership platform, today announced the launch of Premium Dining Edition by SupperClub, a new global proposition developed in partnership with Visa.

The launch marks a significant international expansion of SupperClub’s hospitality platform, extending curated dining privileges across 13 key markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Singapore, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The programme includes at least 20 participating restaurants in each country, with more than 35 venues across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition, Dubai-based offers will be accessible to Visa Infinite cardholders globally.

Premium Dining Edition by SupperClub provides eligible Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Private cardholders across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region with an exclusive portfolio of fine dining destinations, including the likes of Labyrinth and Pangium in Singapore; COYA and Mimi Mei Fair in Dubai; Beefbar in Riyadh; Muse by Tom Aikens and The Corinthia in London; La Grande Cascade in Paris; Ristorante Iacobucci in Bologna; and Doney in Rome. Cardholders can enjoy a range of venue-specific benefits, from complimentary welcome beverages, starters or desserts to special dining offers and bespoke experiential elements tailored to each country. Access is delivered seamlessly through the Visa Airport Companion App, ensuring a frictionless discovery and booking journey.

The launch of Premium Dining Edition builds on the success of SupperClub’s existing collaboration with Visa in the GCC and reflects the growing demand among affluent consumers for thoughtful, experience-led lifestyle privileges that combine value with discretion and ease of access.

Founded in Dubai by entrepreneurs Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub was created with a shared passion to redefine access to premium dining. The platform replaces traditional, cumbersome redemption models with curated, dignified hospitality benefits, offering an elite collection of restaurants and exclusive experiences. SupperClub has solidified its position within the membership dining community and established itself as a trusted partner to leading financial institutions and hospitality brands across major international cities.

Mehreen Omar, Co-Founder of SupperClub, said: “Following the success of our flagship initiative, Premium Dining Edition represents the next chapter in our partnership with Visa. We are proud to expand our platform internationally and deliver premium dining experiences to Visa cardholders.”

Lena Zurkiya, Head of Consumer Products & Solutions, CEMEA at Visa, commented: “Premium cardholders increasingly expect experiences that are seamless and differentiated. This collaboration with SupperClub reflects our focus on delivering added value in ways that are meaningful to our clients and their customers, while continuing to strengthen the everyday benefits associated with Visa’s premium offerings.”

Eligible Visa cardholders can enjoy unlimited access and discounts to dining offers, seamless digital booking, automatic application of benefits at participating venues, and member support via integrated digital channels.

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About SupperClub

Founded in 2021 by two entrepreneurial businesswomen, SupperClub is a premium dining and lifestyle membership platform providing subscribers with access to elite offers at world-class venues across 21 countries, with benefits embedded directly and discreetly into the bill. No vouchers, no friction, no compromise on experience. Trusted by over 50,000 subscribers and endorsed by global partners including Visa, SupperClub operates a network of 1,000+ restaurants worldwide. Underpinned by a scalable, API-driven infrastructure, the platform integrates directly with banks, payment networks, and enterprise systems, enabling curated dining and lifestyle privileges to function as a programmable benefit layer for strategic partners. Entering its sixth year in 2026, SupperClub continues to demonstrate sustained commercial momentum, expanding into new markets and deepening its international restaurant network as it shapes the next chapter of accessible, elevated dining.

https://supperclubme.com/

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

https://visa.com